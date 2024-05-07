Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo-Seok’s appearance in BTS’ SUGA and Lee So-Ra’s song ‘Song Request’ from 2019 surfaces online

Love Runner's Ryu Sun-jae, played by Byeon Woo-seok, has garnered significant attention for his performances lately, which include a noteworthy cameo in South Korean singer Lee So-ra's music video for Song Request, featuring artist SUGA from BTS. In 2019, Lee So-ra and SUGA collaborated on the song, which was released on January 22 with EPIK HIGH's Tablo as the composer.

In the video, the South Korean actor made a cameo appearance and could be seen sitting at a café alone, waiting for someone as the main female character walks past him, all set to emotionally charged music.

Byeon Woo-seok's cameo appearance in Lee So-Ra's MV resurfaces online after Lovely Runner's success

BTS' SUGA has collaborated with another artist since his debut in 2019. Furthermore, Tablo of EPIK HIGH contributed to the song production alongside DEE.P. He wrote the lyrics with SUGA, which the two discussed during his appearance on the BTS idol's talk show Suchwita in 2023.

Song Request expresses the feeling of listening to the radio while experiencing loneliness. This melancholic, jazzy ballad song is composed of soft piano notes and luscious violin strings, evoking feelings of both solace and suffering through the expressive tones of SUGA's rap and Lee So-ra's verses.

The Lovely Runner actor, Byeon Woo-seok, appears in the music video's primary thumbnail as well. Netizens have begun to notice the actor's previous cameos and roles in several high-profile productions as his fame has grown as a result of the ongoing success of his drama, Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo-seok gained attention with his lead role in the Netflix movie 20th Century Girl (2022), starring opposite Kim Yoo-jung (My Demon). Later, he played the lead villain as Ryu Shin-o in the popular K-drama Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023).

Before obtaining more significant parts, Byeon Woo-seok established his reputation through a plethora of cameos and guest appearances. He gained notoriety as a model in 2014 and has shown his abilities in several projects, such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, starring Lee Sung-kyung and Nam Joo-hyuk, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, starring IU and Lee Joon-gi, and several more.

More about tvN drama Lovely Runner

The plot of the ongoing saccharin-laced love story centers around Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok), who has captivated the audience and shined as a top-tier superstar in the glittering world of stardom as a K-pop idol from the group Eclipse. A passionate admirer, Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), is deeply in love with the K-Pop star.

After a childhood injury destroyed her dreams, she became an ardent fan of him after finding comfort in his songs, which she used to listen to on the radio at the hospital. However, her world was shattered when she learned of Sun-jae's tragic death one day.

Meanwhile, out of sheer luck, Sol travels back in time and finds herself 15 years ago as a 19-year-old high school student. Apparently, Sun-jae used to go to the same high school. Determined to turn her fate around and save Sun-jae from his future death, Sol sets out on a determined journey to change their destinies.

Lovely Runner premieres two new episodes every Monday and Tuesday on TVING and tvN and is also available for streaming on Viki.