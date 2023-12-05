"It's already been a year?": Fans take a look back at their favorite moments from BTS Suga's Suchwita in honor of the show's first anniversary

On December 5, 2023, Suga's talk show Suchwita completed its magnanimous one-year run, which evoked various sentiments in the Bangtan fandom. A year back, BTS member Min Yoongi, renowned by his stage name Suga, released the first episode of his talk show on Weverse and YouTube.

Among the celebrities he has interviewed are his band members from BTS, actor Kim Nam-Gil, veteran singer and actress Uhm Jung-Hwa, Tablo of EPIK HIGH, Hoshi and Woozi from SEVENTEEN, and more.

In honor of the show's first anniversary, fans took a walk down memory lane and revisited some of their favorite parts from all the 23 episodes released so far. Some couldn't believe that the show completed a year as the feeling of surreality encompassed everyone.

Expand Tweet

"BEST HOST MIN YOONGI": Fans share their favorite snippets from the archives of Suga's Suchwita

The Korean translation of the show's title translates to "time to get drunk with SUGA." The show's name was also inspired by his smash song Daechwita, which rhymes with Suchwita. During the show, the Life Goes On rapper-songwriter drinks with distinguished guests and has lengthy discussions about life and music.

On November 28, 2022, the show dropped its first official teaser featuring a "mystery man" joining Yoongi. Still, ARMY immediately recognized the mystery man as RM due to his simple face cut. It made the show even more special that the Haegeum rapper invited Namjoon—his friend and bandmate for over 13 years—as his show's first-ever guest.

In addition, the BTS ARMY was left stunned when the editors made a comical effort to conceal RM's identity by covering his face with an ice cube. The tradition is still followed through even after a year with no change. Fans take solace in this small effort since it reverberates with Yoongi's song Life Goes On, where the artist emphasizes his gratitude that nothing has changed between him and his ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

The show gained instant popularity among fans and viewers across borders due to Suga's star power and his innate ability to weave meaningful and moving conversations, which span from their careers to their soul's purposes, to their craft and individuality.

Although the rapper-songwriter has a solid reputation as a composer and dancer, few would have predicted he would make an engaging talk show presenter. Nevertheless, Suga has shown off a different aspect of himself with Suchwita, where he truly shines.

Additionally, on February 15, 2023, Suga mentioned the real reason to start the show during his Weverse LIVE. He said he wanted to create an additional platform for BTS members to promote their solo activities.

"I didn't think it'd get this big. At first the members... it was made to give new media to the members when they made their comeback, but now the guests are getting diverse," he said.

Expand Tweet

This further highlights Suchwita episode 22, which featured veteran singer and actress Uhm Jung-Hwa. Suga mentioned in the episode that he had evolved as a talk show host, considering he enjoys such meaningful conversations.

Among other artists, Suchwita has seen professional South Korean footballer Lee Kang-in, Big Bang’s Taeyang, SHINee’s Taemin, Kim Jong-Hwan from NELL, Taehyun and Yeonjun of TXT, and popular South Korean actress Lee Na-Young, among others. Furthermore, the show doesn’t follow a uniform release schedule, increasing its anticipation among fans.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) to raise a toast to honor their favorite talk show and hailed the Life Goes On rapper as the “BEST HOST MIN YOONGI.” Here are some tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans loved the raw emotions that Suchwita brings out in its guests as Suga creates a safe space for them to open up and share instances and memories of their childhood, their experiences in their professions, and even their traumatizing events. In the latest episode 23, actor Kim Nam-Gil recounted his tragic accident years ago, which left him hospitalized for six months.

The show earned an 8.9 out of 10 IMDB rating. Suchwita’s top-rated episodes are episode 18 with BTS V, which scored a 9.6 IMDB score; episode 1 with BTS RM, which has a 9.2 score; episode 14 with J-Hope has a 9.2 rating as well, and episode 15 with Jungkook that amassed a 9.1 IMDB score.

Since BTS' Suga is currently serving in the military to fulfill his mandatory duty, his absence during the first anniversary of his first-ever talk show leaves a hollow space in the fandom.