"Can she start her own podcast"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo goes viral for her back-to-back moments that are both unhinged and relatable

On February 6, Jisoo appeared on Yoo Inn Radio by Yoo In-na on YouTube. During the interview, when a listener asked her for her support for their first civil service exam, she sighed.

She paused when asked if she ever gets nervous during an exam.

"Well, since I know i'll do poorly... i've never been nervous. Because I have no expectations," she replied.

Fans flooded the internet, laughing over her hilarious yet relatable response. Many of her fans even started requesting her to start her own podcast, believing it would be the most unhinged and entertaining ride.

"Can she start her own podcast. What ever nonsense she's spouting I'll be sit," a fan commented.

"Get this diva in a podcast show," a fan wrote.

"Honestly, she could be saying the wildest things, and I’d still be tuning in every episode!" reacted another fan.

"I guess, we all want Jisoo's podcast," commented another fan.

Netizens cannot get enough of the BLACKPINK member's charm and wit.

"She's so real for that, I love her," another fan wrote.

"WHY IS EVERYTHING SHE SAYS SO FUNNY AND RELATABLE ABEJJQKAKYNKF," another fan commented.

"The only interesting thing from kpop is 'JISOO says'," another netizen remarked.

Out of these responses, a curious fan wondered who was asking her such questions.

"WHO keeps asking her all those random questions," a fan wondered.

More hilarious Jisoo moments from Yoo In Radio

During the interview, she was asked whether she struggled a lot while filming Newtopia and the zombie genre.

"Since I was doing something new, it was fun. Where else would i get to apply fake blood like that? I even had my own special blood pack for makeup. So, I really liked that," she answered.

Later in the show, she revealed that she cannot be moody for long and does not hold grudges. She mentioned that if she feels sad for too long, she goes and looks for a funny video to watch.

"I am quite distant from being moody. But when I am feeling a bit down, I'm like 'What is life?' And then I go 'Oh, am I too down?' and I look for something funny to watch," she explained.

She was also about her new show, Newtopia, and what she feels about it. In a typical Jisoo manner, she replied,

"I am just curious about how it was edited."

More about Jisoo's upcoming album and fan meet tour

The South Korean singer is all set to release her forthcoming album AMORTAGE. This is her first solo album after she parted ways with YG Entertainment and established her own label, BLISSOO, for solo activities.

The album would be released through BLISSOO and Warner Records. The title AMORTAGE is a blend of two words, Amor and Montage, and is said to be her most comprehensive solo work.

She is also holding an Asian fan meet tour titled LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION! The tour will visit several cities, including Manila, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi. Dates and ticketing information will be announced soon via the JISOO App.

Jisoo's upcoming album AMORTAGE will be released on February 14.

