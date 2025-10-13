  • home icon
  "Can she stop talking about Bruno?" - Internet divided as BLACKPINK's ROSÉ reveals fight with Bruno Mars in recent interview

"Can she stop talking about Bruno?" - Internet divided as BLACKPINK's ROSÉ reveals fight with Bruno Mars in recent interview

By Adrija Chakraborty
Modified Oct 13, 2025 10:04 GMT
Ros&eacute; (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)
Rosé (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

BLACKPINK member Rosé recently became the subject of intense online discussion following a candid revelation in a Vogue interview. During the interview, she was asked to share a lesser-known story about the singer and Bruno Mars.

In response, she shared a previously unheard behind-the-scenes story about their collaboration on APT. Rosé revealed that the two had a heated argument just before filming the music video for their collaborative track, APT. She shared,

“Me and Bruno… Oh my gosh… I don’t know if I'm allowed to say this but I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot. But we made up on set so it was alright. Oh my god, he’s gonna kill me… Let’s not fight, let’s be friends.”
Trending
The remark quickly became a talking point on X (formerly Twitter). While the comment appeared to be a lighthearted anecdote of the collaboration, it has generated a significant backlash across the social media platform.

The reaction from international netizens has been polarized. A notable segment of the online community has directed sharp criticism toward Rosé. These users accusing her of repeatedly bringing up Bruno Mars in interviews to maintain public interest. Others argued that the story was a lighthearted, honest moment and not intended to spark controversy.

Netizens also questioned the recurring nature of her discussions centered on Mars. They suggesting that it makes her appear "dependent" on the collaboration rather than focusing on her own established career accomplishments. One fan commented,

"Can she stop talking about bruno?? according to her fans, she has more hits with this you realize that his fame is really thanks to him she’s really obsessed "
A notable portion of netizens has voiced that both Rosé and her fandom have leaned too heavily on the hit song. Many argued that her constant mentions overshadowed her individual artistry, turning their collaboration into a recurring theme in nearly every conversation. Others claimed that what was once seen as an exciting collaboration has now become overemphasized to the point of fatigue.

Amid the wave of criticism, many fans also came to the BLACKPINK member's defense. Supporters pushed back against the backlash, arguing that mentioning Bruno Mars was natural, especially since their collaboration APT. remains one of her biggest hits.

They emphasized that Rosé had every right to speak about the song and the creative process. Some also pointed out the double standards in how her remarks were being received, noting that credit for a woman's achievements was often unfairly shifted to male collaborators.

Rosé makes history as APT. wins Song of the Year at 2025 MTV VMAs after dominating global charts

APT., the lead single from Rosé’s debut solo album Rosie, emerged as a global hit since its release on October 18, 2024. The track was made with collaboration with Bruno Mars and it dominated streaming platforms worldwide.

Inspired by a popular Korean drinking game where participants chant “APT” while stacking their hands in a circle, the track cleverly plays on the double meaning of “APT” as an abbreviation for “apartment.” Its addictive hook, rhythmic beats, and cultural nods resonated widely with listeners, earning praise from critics and fans alike.

Upon release, APT. soared to the top of music charts in more than 50 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Indonesia, Norway, and Taiwan. It spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, becoming Rosé and Bruno Mars’ second chart-topping hit together and the longest-running global No. 1 of 2024.

Recently at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 8, APT. earned Rosé the Song of the Year title. It created a historic moment by making her becoming the first Korean artist ever to receive the award.

Adrija Chakraborty

