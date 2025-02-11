“Can't wait for Jimin to eat off of these”—Fans celebrate as the BTS member receives Spotify’s 1 BILLION stream plaques for Like Crazy and Who

On February 11, 2025, BTS's official Instagram account uploaded pictures of Jimin's 1 Billion plaque that he received for his tracks, Like Crazy and Who. He became the first and only K-pop soloist to achieve 1 Billion streams for two songs.

The text on the septet's Instagram story reads:

"Thank you so much for your support ARMY."

The single Like Crazy was released on March 24, 2023, from his debut solo album, Face. Meanwhile, Who was released on July 19, 2024, from his second solo album, Muse.

Fans expressed their excitement on X, celebrating the arrival of the Billion plaque. They also shared congratulatory messages for the BTS's vocalist. Netizens amusingly began to speculate about which dish Jimin would choose, referencing Jungkook and the BTS members eating their favorite food from the Spotify plaque.

Trending

"Can't wait for Jimin to eat off of these 1 billion plaques when he’s free," a fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

"We can't wait for Jimin to see (and eat from?) his plaques when he returns from service," another fan commented.

"Cant wait to see him eating his favourite food off these plaques!" another fan wrote.

"Jimin is pure talent and heart! These plaques are just a small part of the immense love and impact he has. So happy for him!" a fan remarked.

The netizens noted that the BTS artist, who's currently serving in the South Korean military, can't receive the plaques in person. A fan also humorously remarked that the K-pop idol is creating a complete dinner set.

"His plaques!!! So deserved. It's bittersweet since he's not available to receive them. Will he write a msg maybe?" a fan wondered.

"Yay, he finally received the physical plaques. I mean the company received them cuz he's still you know where. In a few months it will all be over and he'll be back where he belongs, with ARMY," commented an ARMY.

"Omg. He's coming home to 2 of them," another ARMY reacted.

"Jimin is putting together a whole dinner set," another fan said.

Accolades and recognition for Jimin's Like Crazy and Who

Like Crazy is a synth-pop song inspired by the 2011 film of the same name. It features Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence. The song is available in two versions: Korean and English. Dropped in March 2023, it reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Jimin the first K-Pop solo artist to accomplish this feat. The song also occupied second spot on the Billboard Global 200 and peaked at #8 on the UK Singles Chart.

The song Who, from the album Muse, is a hip-hop and R&B track about longing for someone one has never met. Released in July last year, the song went on to top the daily Global Spotify chart and debuted at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the song secured fourth spot on the UK singles chart, marking it as Jimin's highest-charting solo single on the chart.

Jimin is currently serving in the military and is set to be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmates Jungkook, V, RM and Suga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback