"Can't wait to see it!" — Fans react as aespa is all set to perform "Whiplash (English Version)" at Billboard's Women in Music 2025

On March 27, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that aespa would unveil their first-ever performance of their latest single, Whiplash(English Version), at the Billboard Women in Music 2025. The girl group will also receive the Group of the Year at the same event.

The annual Billboard Women in Music event was established in 2007 and honors trailblazing women in the music industry, including artists, creators, producers, and executives who have made significant contributions.

Additionally, the band released the English version of Whiplash, the lead single from their fifth mini album of the same name, on March 27, 2025. The single will also feature a Steve Aoki remix.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement and thoughts about the news. One fan claimed that it would be an "electric performance" and that they couldn't wait to see it.

"That's going to be one electric performance! Can't wait to see it!" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where fans anticipated the performance at the event, with one claiming it would be a "special moment" for fans while another exclaimed that they couldn't wait for it.

"A special moment for fans to look forward to," commented another fan.

"Aespa + Whiplash live? Yeah, they’re about to shut it down. Can’t wait for this!" exclaimed another fan.

"That’s exciting! aespa's performance of "Whiplash" at Billboard's Women in Music 2025 will definitely be a moment to remember," wrote another fan.

More fan reactions expressed excitement for the performance, with one fan claiming that the song will be in a new language but retain the same "fierce energy." At the same time, another stated that Billboard's event has become ten times "more iconic."

"New language, same fierce energy. MY's #Whiplash (English Ver.) is out now—stream it on your favorite platform! Oh, and get ready—aespa is confirmed to perform ‘Whiplash (English Version)’ at Billboard Women in Music 2025 on March 29th! See you there!" remarked another fan.

"aespa’s gonna rock "Whiplash" in English at Billboard Women in Music 2025! So hyped for Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning!" reacted another fan.

"Billboard’s Women in Music just got 10x more iconic!" added another fan.

More about aespa and their lead single from their fifth EP, Whiplash

aespa consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, and they debuted on November 17, 2020. The group is known for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyperpop music. Their debut single, Black Mamba, broke the record for a K-pop group's most-viewed debut music video in 24 hours.

Whiplash was the title track of the group's EP of the same name and was released on October 21, 2024. The song entered the Circle Digital Chart at No.4. The song also debuted at No.7 on the Billboard South Korea Songs. Additionally, it entered the Billboard Japan Hot 100 at No.13, No.30 at Billboard Global 200, and No.18 at Billboard Global Excl. U.S Chart.

The Billboard Women in Music 2025 ceremony will be held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 29, 2025.

