  "Cancel the second season" - Fans disappointed as actress Park Ji-hyun reportedly exits Flex X Cop season 2

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Aug 13, 2025 12:54 GMT
Park Ji-hyun and poster of Flex X Cop (Image via Instagram/@voyavivirel and Disney+)
On August 13, 2025, South Korean news outlet My Daily reported that Park Ji-hyun will not reprise her role for the second season of SBS drama Flex X Cop. According to the industry sources, the actress will also not be returning in the next installment because of scheduling conflicts.

Production team is said to be looking for a new actress to play Ji-hyun's role, although no casting announcements have been made as yet. Filming for season 2 is set to commence early 2026 after the new roster gets finalized.

The news has evoked disappointment among fans with news of the SBS drama coming back, but without its female lead. Some express that the series may lose its charm without Park Ji-hyun’s presence. One fan has commented:

Trending
"Excuse you? Were we not promised a loveline between her and Ahn Bo Hyun? Cancel the second season. First, Nam Ji Hyun won't join S2 of Good Partner. Now this??? What do they want next? My life? And I just realised they are both Ji Hyun. I'm not well!"
Many fans express disbelief and frustration, with some saying they had been anticipating her storyline continuation. Several netizens question the decision to move forward without the Yumi's Cells actress.

Fans opine that her absence would leave a gap in the narrative, particularly considering her on-screen relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun in the first season. Netizens shared that they have been eagerly awaiting a possible love storyline between the two characters.

Park Ji-hyun earned praise for her role as detective Lee Kang-hyun in Flex X Cop season 1

A still from Flex X Cop season 1 (Instagram/@voyavivirel)
Flex X Cop, also known as Chaebol Detective, is an investigative drama. The plot centers on Jin I-soo, played by Ahn Bo-hyun, a privileged third-generation chaebol who unexpectedly takes on the role of a detective. He works under Lee Gang-hyun, an experienced officer in the violent crimes unit.

The drama is adapted from the 2015 Russian television series Silver Spoon. Flex X Cop that originally aired from January 26, to March 23, 2024 on SBS, recorded a peak viewership rating of 11%, according to Nielsen Korea.

In the series, Park Ji-hyun has portrayed Lee Kang-hyun, Head of the Violent Crimes Unit 1 at Gangha Police Station. Lee is the department’s first female team leader, who is known for her dedication, empathy toward victims, and fearless approach to investigations. Park Ji-hyun's performance as the seasoned detective has earned widespread praise from viewers and critics alike.

Apart from Flex X Cop, Park Ji-hyun has previously appeared in other dramas including Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019) and Do You Like Brahms? (2020). She has also featured in films such as Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018) and The Divine Fury (2019).

She is set to star in tvN’s upcoming office romance drama Let's Go to Work Tomorrow! opposite Seo In-guk.

