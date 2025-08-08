From SHINee’s Minho to Lee Jun-ho: Inside SNSD Yoona and Ahn Bo-hyun’s 'Pretty Crazy' VIP premiere

The VIP premiere Pretty Crazy was held on August 7, 2025, at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall, located in Seoul’s Yongsan-gu district. The movie, helmed by director Lee Sang-geun and distributed by CJ ENM, stars SNSD's Yoona and Ahn Bo-hyun in the lead. This marks a reunion for Lee and Yoona, who earlier partnered on Exit, a 2019 action-thriller.Yoona plays a prophetic figure who transforms into a demon every morning. Actor Ahn portrays Baekgu, a man caught up in an unusual job that involves keeping an eye on her. The movie blends comedy with fantasy and marks Yoona’s first lead role in a theatrical release. It officially opens in cinemas on August 13, 2025.Before the launch, numerous renowned public figures appeared at the movie’s exclusive screening; here’s the roster.Actors: Kim Sung-ryung, Shin Sung-rok, Yoon Yoo-sun, Kang Han-na, Lee Joo-bin, Jo Bo-ah, Oh Na-ra, Lee Chae-min, Park Hee-soon, Kwak Si-yang, Kim Jae-won, Kim Si-a, Jung Yoo-jin, Go Won-hee, Heo Sung-tae, Jo Joon-young, Lee Sung-min, Bae Jeong-nam, Hyun Bong-sik, Park Ha-na, Choi Woo-sung, Cha Seo-won, Park Jihye, Bae Hye-ji, Yang Hyun-min, Kim Yong-jun.Meanwhile, Park Jung-min, Kang Tae-oh, Lee Se-young, Yoon So-hee, Yoon Seo-ah and Kim Woo-bin (did not attend photocall).Idols: SHINee’s Minho, TVXQ’s Yunho, 2PM's Lee Jun-ho, DinDin, WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon, John Park, T-ara's Ham Eun-jung, Hearts2Hearts' Jiwoo and Yuha, After School's Lee Joo-yeon, Min Ji-woon, TV Personality Kim Hyejin, and Youtuber OrbitGirls’ Generation also reunites to support bandmate Yoona’s Pretty CrazyESNSD (Image via Instagram/@yoona__lim)Six members of Girls’ Generation (Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Tiffany, and Seohyun) were seen attending the Pretty Crazy's premiere. Though Sunny did not join, the others came out in support of Yoona’s new film.Girls’ Generation members are individually pursuing careers in different areas. Taeyeon stays active as a solo vocalist, Hyoyeon as a DJ, while Sooyoung, Seohyun, Yuri, and Tiffany are involved in acting. In 2017, the group had likewise assembled for Yoona’s first big-screen project, Confidential Assignment. What SNSD's Yoona and Ahn Bo-hyun said about their characters at the premiere of Pretty Crazy?Pretty Crazy follows the story of Jung Seon-ji (Yoona), a passionate pastry student. She unknowingly lives with a nightly condition that changes her personality after dark. By day, Seon-ji is employed as a pastry trainee at a local culinary academy.She remains calm and attentive in her duties. Yet, after sunset, she experiences a shift in behavior, turning spontaneous and unstable. Significantly, Seon-ji holds no memory of her conduct the next day. The actress Yoona also decribed her character, Seon-ji as most &quot;energetic&quot; yet.&quot;I tried to vary my tone and visual style. I wanted to portray an exaggerated and highly energetic character. This character allowed me to be bold and fearless, so I did everything I wanted to do during filming,&quot; Yoona said during Pretty Crazy's premiere, as reported by The Korea Times.Ahn Bo-hyun and Yoona at the VIP premiere of 'Pretty Crazy' in Seoul (Image via Instagram/@cjenm.official)Gil-goo (Ahn Bo-hyun), a neighbor residing in the same building as Seon-ji, is currently unemployed. His first encounter with Seon-ji's nocturnal alter ego occurs during an unexpected incident on the street. Following this, Seon-ji's family enlists him to monitor her behavior during the night.Over time, Gil-goo becomes increasingly determined to uncover the mystery behind her curse and her erratic actions. Over his rendition, Ahn said:&quot;When I first saw the character, I knew I had to put in a lot of effort, but it wasn't easy to pull off. I've played many masculine characters, but this one was someone you just wanted to protect.&quot;Pretty Crazy is a feature film with a runtime of 1 hour and 55 minutes. It is set to be released in South Korea on August 13, 2025!