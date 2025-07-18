  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “DISNEY PRINCESS”- Fans crown Lim YoonA after viral tripping moment at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet

“DISNEY PRINCESS”- Fans crown Lim YoonA after viral tripping moment at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:22 GMT
Lim YoonA receives praise for her grace during an accidental fall (Images via YouTube/KBS Entertain)
Lim YoonA receives praise for her grace during an accidental fall (Images via YouTube/KBS Entertain)

YoonA of Girls’ Generation created a real-life fairytale moment at the Blue Dragon Series Awards after she accidentally slipped on the red carpet. The ceremony took place on the afternoon of July 18 at Incheon PARADISE CITY, where the star walked in a blue-and-white shimmery princess-style gown that instantly captured everyone’s attention.

Ad

YoonA made her entrance arm-in-arm with her co-MC, Jun Hyun-moo, with whom she has hosted the Blue Dragon Series Awards since their debut as inaugural MCs in 2022. As she prepared for her solo shot on the red carpet, an unexpected slip in her high heels caused her to fall, shocking Jun Hyun-moo and the staff and crowd nearby.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite the sudden mishap, YoonA quickly regained her balance, gracefully adjusted her gown, and reassured everyone with a smile that she was perfectly fine. Jun Hyun-moo’s worried expression soon eased as YoonA continued with her solo photo session, wrapping up the red carpet appearance professionally as if nothing had happened.

Fans couldn't help but compliment her look and composure despite the fall. One fan said:

"Disney Princess."
Ad

Fans flooded social media with comments, praising her poise even in an unexpected situation.

“The real photogenic,” A fan coined.
“And still serving face card,” A fan pointed out.

Some fans even used longer sentences to describe the beauty of the moment:

“There’s no way someone could be this elegant and pretty while falling,” A fan expressed.
“She's a real princess,” A fan said.
Ad
“YoonA nearly tripped today because of the dress but then even her felling is so princess like and graceful, we commoners cant relate,” A fan wrote.
“The way it mustve caught her off guard but not one bad photo came out and all her photos of her falling are all looking graceful and her smiling so beautifully,” A fan stated.
Ad

Girls' Generation's Lim YoonA became Blue Dragon Series Awards' MC for the 4th consecutive year

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on July 18, bringing together some of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry. The event saw several fan favorites taking home prestigious titles.

One of the evening’s biggest highlights was When Life Gives You Tangerines, one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025, winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) for its global influence. This victory marked a proud moment for the cast and crew, as the series gained massive love even beyond South Korea.

Ad
Ad

Another major win came from IU, who was honored as the Best Actress of the Year for the above-mentioned series. The ceremony also brought joy to K-pop fans, as TXT’s Yeonjun won Best OST for the series, Cinderella at 2 AM.

With such crossover wins between K-dramas and K-pop, this year’s Blue Dragon Awards became a truly special event, celebrating the best of both worlds.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications