“DISNEY PRINCESS”- Fans crown Lim YoonA after viral tripping moment at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet

YoonA of Girls’ Generation created a real-life fairytale moment at the Blue Dragon Series Awards after she accidentally slipped on the red carpet. The ceremony took place on the afternoon of July 18 at Incheon PARADISE CITY, where the star walked in a blue-and-white shimmery princess-style gown that instantly captured everyone’s attention.YoonA made her entrance arm-in-arm with her co-MC, Jun Hyun-moo, with whom she has hosted the Blue Dragon Series Awards since their debut as inaugural MCs in 2022. As she prepared for her solo shot on the red carpet, an unexpected slip in her high heels caused her to fall, shocking Jun Hyun-moo and the staff and crowd nearby.Despite the sudden mishap, YoonA quickly regained her balance, gracefully adjusted her gown, and reassured everyone with a smile that she was perfectly fine. Jun Hyun-moo’s worried expression soon eased as YoonA continued with her solo photo session, wrapping up the red carpet appearance professionally as if nothing had happened. Fans couldn't help but compliment her look and composure despite the fall. One fan said:&quot;Disney Princess.&quot;Fans flooded social media with comments, praising her poise even in an unexpected situation.“The real photogenic,” A fan coined.“And still serving face card,” A fan pointed out.Some fans even used longer sentences to describe the beauty of the moment:“There’s no way someone could be this elegant and pretty while falling,” A fan expressed.“She's a real princess,” A fan said.“YoonA nearly tripped today because of the dress but then even her felling is so princess like and graceful, we commoners cant relate,” A fan wrote.“The way it mustve caught her off guard but not one bad photo came out and all her photos of her falling are all looking graceful and her smiling so beautifully,” A fan stated.Girls' Generation's Lim YoonA became Blue Dragon Series Awards' MC for the 4th consecutive yearThe 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards took place on July 18, bringing together some of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry. The event saw several fan favorites taking home prestigious titles.One of the evening’s biggest highlights was When Life Gives You Tangerines, one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025, winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) for its global influence. This victory marked a proud moment for the cast and crew, as the series gained massive love even beyond South Korea.Another major win came from IU, who was honored as the Best Actress of the Year for the above-mentioned series. The ceremony also brought joy to K-pop fans, as TXT’s Yeonjun won Best OST for the series, Cinderella at 2 AM. With such crossover wins between K-dramas and K-pop, this year’s Blue Dragon Awards became a truly special event, celebrating the best of both worlds.