  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Where to follow Better Late Than Single cast on Instagram?

Where to follow Better Late Than Single cast on Instagram?

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 05, 2025 20:37 GMT
Better Late Than Single contestants (Image via X/@NetflixID)
Better Late Than Single contestants (Image via X/@NetflixID)

Better Late Than Single is a South Korean reality dating show on Netflix that recently concluded on July 29, 2025. The dating show revolves around bringing together people who have never been in love or a relationship before, in the hope that the contestants will find love through it.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the conclusion of the show, the Instagram accounts of all the contestants were revealed. Here are the Instagram IDs of all ten participants of Better Late Than Single:

  • Ji-su - @maybe_im_jisu
  • Yi-do - @yidoforyou
  • Jae-yun - @ojae_fx
  • Seung-li - @sunni.bs
  • Hyun-kyu - xxvikhynk
  • Yeom-yung - @your_myoung
  • Ji-yeon - @jiyeonpvrk
  • Jeong-mok - @hajeongmok47
  • Sang-ho - @sh_kyle2025
  • Seung-chan- @ssngchan_917

Additionally, the reality dating show featured a panel of mentors who guided the contestants and the hosts. Here are all the panelists and their Instagram IDs:

Ad
  • Seo In-guk - @seo_cccc
  • Kang Han-na - @k_hanna_
  • Lee Eun-ji - @happy._.ej
  • Car, the Garden - @carthegarden

The following article will unveil more about the South Korean reality dating show, Better Late Than Single.

All you need to know about the recent South Korean reality dating show, Better Late Than Single

Better Late Than Single was a South Korean reality dating show released on Netflix. It showcases the gathering of ten contestants who are expected to experience their first romantic relationship in their lives. Before the show kicked off, all the contestants underwent a six-week transformation, guided by their mentors.

Ad
Ad

This transformation focused on several spheres in which individuals can evolve and improve, including fitness, grooming, style, and therapy. Following the same, the contestants have to spend a nine-day retreat by sharing a house on Jeju Island. As they spend their days together, the contestants take the time to get to know the fellow contestants whom they are trying to pursue.

The show also features two other contestants joining in the middle as wild-card entrants, further intensifying the drama and competition among the participants. After ten dramatic episodes, the finale revealed that two couples were formed by the end of the show, while the other contestants went back home single. Here are the final results for Better Late Than Single:

Ad

Couples

  • Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon
  • Ji-su and Seung-li

Singles

  • Jae-hyun
  • Hyun-kyu
  • Yeo-myung
  • Min-hong
  • Sang-ho
  • Yi-do
  • Seung-chan

Following the show's end, Jeong-mok released a statement through his Instagram to let people know that he and Ji-yeon did not continue the relationship. He stated that he was afraid of revealing the news to the public due to the scrutiny he might face, but ultimately decided to do so for the betterment of those who supported the show.

Ad

Better Late Than Single's Jeong-mok stated the following in his statement that addressed the breakup:

"I hesitated to share this, fearing it might provoke more negative reactions. However, I felt it would be disrespectful not to inform the fans who loved the program. I am sorry to those who supported us."

On the other hand, interested viewers can now catch the show's episodes on Netflix.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications