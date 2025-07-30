"Seung-li should never be near alcohol" — Viewers react to Better Late Than Single cast's negligence as Ji-su's final decision raises eyebrows

Better Late Than Single dropped its last two episodes on July 29, 2025. The finale has sparked debate among viewers, especially regarding Ji-su’s decision to choose Seung-li. Their pairing came after a rocky last few days where Seung-li’s behavior left many fans questioning the match.Ji-su had opened up about personal challenges and therapy during a heart-to-heart conversation. However, she was visibly hurt when Seung-li forgot about it entirely the next day. The moment struck a nerve with viewers. Many felt that Seung-li’s drunkenness and aloof reaction were signs of immaturity and emotional unavailability.Despite these missteps, she ultimately chose Seung-li during the final confession segment. Her choice was met with surprise and disappointment online.Fans of Better Late Than Single pointed out how Seung-li's lack of attentiveness during key emotional moments could be a red flag. An X user, @badiaaruna, wrote:&quot;seungli should never be near alcohol lmao but jaeyun? let the man drink.&quot;Several called Seung-li’s action a “turnoff,” especially considering the efforts Ji-su put into the connection. Some even said that the pair lacked fundamental chemistry.&quot;GOD JISU CHOSE SEUNGLI WE LOST HER,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I'd be disappointed and upset too if i were Jisu, like you've tell a very imporant thing to someone and they don't even remember a thing? and instead of shutting ur mouth, you keep on saying blah blah blah please do better Seungli,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;JISU, YOU DESERVE BETTER — GHAD. MY GIRLS YIDO AND JISU, LET'S WALK OUT OF THERE SINGLE AND FIND BETTER MEN IN THE REAL WORLD. YOU BOTH DESERVE SO MUCH MORE,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;His indifference is such a turnoff,&quot; another one said. Others sympathized with her as they said that she may have picked him because the other choices didn’t feel right either.&quot;First dating show in a while where i'm not satisfied with any couple. Ji-su settled for Seungli who has no and is overly competitive, Jeongmok suddenly went all in on Jiyeon and she doesn't even see it as a red flag,&quot; a fan mentioned. &quot;I don't see Ji-su getting pass the drinking and competitive nature of Seungli im sorry i just dont, u can tell down the line that will do it in for those two,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Just when Seungli was starting to grow on me, he goes and gets drunk and forgets everything Ji-su told him like a fool. there really isn't a single decent guy on this show ready to date,&quot; another one said.Seung-li and Ji-su as final pairing, show format, and more about the coupleBetter Late Than Single brought together a group of 11 single adults who were later joined by two wild card entrants. The participants had never been in a romantic relationship and were termed as &quot;Eternal Singles.&quot; As part of the show, they first participated in a six-week self-improvement program before heading to Jeju Island for a nine-day dating retreat.Each focused on areas like grooming, fitness, communication, or emotional therapy with the help of their celebrity mentors, or &quot;Cupids.&quot; The show's panel of mentors included Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden.Out of all the contestants, only two couples walked out of the show together—Ji-su and Seung-li, and Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon. Everyone else, including Yi-do and Jae-yun, exited the show single after experiencing emotional ups and downs. The final episode saw each person either place a photo in the diary of their chosen match or leave alone.Ji-su, a 26-year-old ballet instructor, described herself as shy and introverted. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Seung-li mentioned that he works in international marketing. He had previously lived in Brazil for over a decade.The entire 10-episode season is currently available to stream on Netflix.