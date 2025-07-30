  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Seung-li should never be near alcohol" — Viewers react to Better Late Than Single cast's negligence as Ji-su's final decision raises eyebrows

"Seung-li should never be near alcohol" — Viewers react to Better Late Than Single cast's negligence as Ji-su's final decision raises eyebrows

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:39 GMT
Better Late Than Single cast Seung-li and Ji-su (Images via Netflix)
Better Late Than Single cast Seung-li and Ji-su (Images via Netflix)

Better Late Than Single dropped its last two episodes on July 29, 2025. The finale has sparked debate among viewers, especially regarding Ji-su’s decision to choose Seung-li. Their pairing came after a rocky last few days where Seung-li’s behavior left many fans questioning the match.

Ad

Ji-su had opened up about personal challenges and therapy during a heart-to-heart conversation. However, she was visibly hurt when Seung-li forgot about it entirely the next day. The moment struck a nerve with viewers. Many felt that Seung-li’s drunkenness and aloof reaction were signs of immaturity and emotional unavailability.

Despite these missteps, she ultimately chose Seung-li during the final confession segment. Her choice was met with surprise and disappointment online.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans of Better Late Than Single pointed out how Seung-li's lack of attentiveness during key emotional moments could be a red flag. An X user, @badiaaruna, wrote:

"seungli should never be near alcohol lmao but jaeyun? let the man drink."
Ad

Several called Seung-li’s action a “turnoff,” especially considering the efforts Ji-su put into the connection. Some even said that the pair lacked fundamental chemistry.

"GOD JISU CHOSE SEUNGLI WE LOST HER," a fan commented.
"I'd be disappointed and upset too if i were Jisu, like you've tell a very imporant thing to someone and they don't even remember a thing? and instead of shutting ur mouth, you keep on saying blah blah blah please do better Seungli," an X user wrote.
Ad
"JISU, YOU DESERVE BETTER — GHAD. MY GIRLS YIDO AND JISU, LET'S WALK OUT OF THERE SINGLE AND FIND BETTER MEN IN THE REAL WORLD. YOU BOTH DESERVE SO MUCH MORE," a netizen added.
"His indifference is such a turnoff," another one said.

Others sympathized with her as they said that she may have picked him because the other choices didn’t feel right either.

Ad
"First dating show in a while where i'm not satisfied with any couple. Ji-su settled for Seungli who has no and is overly competitive, Jeongmok suddenly went all in on Jiyeon and she doesn't even see it as a red flag," a fan mentioned.
"I don't see Ji-su getting pass the drinking and competitive nature of Seungli im sorry i just dont, u can tell down the line that will do it in for those two," an X user wrote.
Ad
"Just when Seungli was starting to grow on me, he goes and gets drunk and forgets everything Ji-su told him like a fool. there really isn't a single decent guy on this show ready to date," another one said.

Seung-li and Ji-su as final pairing, show format, and more about the couple

Ad

Better Late Than Single brought together a group of 11 single adults who were later joined by two wild card entrants. The participants had never been in a romantic relationship and were termed as "Eternal Singles." As part of the show, they first participated in a six-week self-improvement program before heading to Jeju Island for a nine-day dating retreat.

Each focused on areas like grooming, fitness, communication, or emotional therapy with the help of their celebrity mentors, or "Cupids." The show's panel of mentors included Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji, and Car, the Garden.

Ad

Out of all the contestants, only two couples walked out of the show together—Ji-su and Seung-li, and Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon. Everyone else, including Yi-do and Jae-yun, exited the show single after experiencing emotional ups and downs. The final episode saw each person either place a photo in the diary of their chosen match or leave alone.

Ji-su, a 26-year-old ballet instructor, described herself as shy and introverted. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Seung-li mentioned that he works in international marketing. He had previously lived in Brazil for over a decade.

Ad

The entire 10-episode season is currently available to stream on Netflix.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications