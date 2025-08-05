Are Better Late Than Single's Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon still together? Cast announces breakup, addresses viewer backlash

On August 5, 2025, Ha Jeong-mok announced via Instagram post that he and Park Ji-yeon, his final match on Better Late Than Single, have broken up. The couple had been one of the two official couples during the finale of the Netflix reality show, which documented adults who had never dated before navigating romantic relationships for the first time.In his post, Jeong-mok thanked the audience that supported the show. However, he said that watching himself on screen was a gut-wrenching experience. He said that he experienced feelings of discomfort and shame in his actions, saying that the disappointment he felt in himself was heavier than the disappointment from the public.In his post, as translated from Korean, Jeong-mok stated:&quot;I've broken up with Ji-yeon, who was my final couple on the show. I hesitated to share this news, fearing it might provoke even more negative reactions, but I also felt it would be disrespectful to those who loved the show. I apologize to those who supported me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeong-mok also apologized to those who felt upset or hurt due to his conduct on the show and took &quot;full responsibility&quot; for how things were portrayed, regardless of intent. He wrote:&quot;Every day the program aired was an embarrassing and painful time, a time when I confronted my own foolishness and shortcomings... I hesitate to use the word &quot;true intention.&quot; I believe that no matter what my true intentions were, the consequences of my actions cannot be reversed.&quot;He also stated that it had been a challenging time in the last month as he has had to deal with the backlash, as well as seeing his family negatively affected by the backlash. He concluded by stating that he was reflecting on all of the criticism and would continue to work on himself and grow personally. He wrote:&quot;Nevertheless, I've listened attentively to every single criticism and rebuke you've sent me, taking them to heart. I will reflect on my shortcomings and continuously strive to become a better person. Please don't be too harsh on me.&quot;More about the finale, the producers' comments, and Better Late Than Single's formatThe news of Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon's breakup came just a few days after the producers of Better Late Than Single discussed the final couples in a press interview. On July 31, they explained that it had been ten months since filming wrapped and that the cast had returned to their private lives.Because of this, the Better Late Than Single team chose not to include post-show updates in the finale. The decision to let contestants decide how and when to share their relationship status was made to respect their autonomy.Better Late Than Single introduced viewers to participants in their late 20s and 30s who had never been in romantic relationships. After going through a development program focused on confidence-building and communication, the cast spent nine days living together on Jeju Island. There, they experienced dating for the first time.In the final episode of Better Late Than Single, two couples, Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon and Kang Ji-su and Kim Seung-li, chose each other during the &quot;final pick&quot; ceremony. Jeong-mok and Ji-yeon shared several intimate moments and bonded well in the later episodes, and they had a notable overnight date that stirred much discussion among viewers.Producers indicated that it was not scripted or planned, and everything was filmed with consent. They said they were interested in showing real emotional experiences, since the intention behind the show was to follow late bloomers dealing with love for the first time.Although Better Late Than Single viewers wanted updates as to what happened post-finale, the producers reinforced that the show was about personal development, and not just whether any couples were lasting.All 10 episodes of Better Late Than Single are currently available to stream on Netflix.