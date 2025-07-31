“Not the first time that a kiss scene has appeared on a love program”- Better Late Than Single producer addresses Jeong-mok & Ji-yeon's controversy

Better Late Than Single producers addressed the controversial kissing scene between Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon. Better Late Than Single is about Korean youth in their late 20s who have never been in a relationship before and try their luck with love.In episode 10, Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon shared a kiss under the blankets. Although they were not seen doing the act on the screen, it was confirmed by the hosts' reactions to the show. Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon gained negative comments from viewers due to Ha Jeong-mok's previous connection with Yi Do. Their kissing also became controversial as it received massive backlash from the viewers.During an interview with iMBC on July 30, 2025, Kim No-eun opened up about the kiss.She said,“Actually, this isn't the first time a kissing scene has appeared in a dating program. There was one in ‘Love After Divorce’ too, but I think it was more shocking because the main characters were single for life.”She further added,“Personally, I thought it was one of the natural scenes that can come out when a man and a woman in their late 20s start a relationship. Isn't it a clear expression of emotions? Even while editing, I thought it was a natural part, so I tried to capture it honestly without adding or subtracting anything.”Meanwhile, producer Jo Wook-hyung agreed with producer Kim No-eun about the quick buildup in their feelings. However, he believed that Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon’s expression of feelings was only natural, which did not seem strange during the post-production of the episode.He added,&quot;I agree with the reaction that they were surprised. I've said something like 'a relationship without a secret' before, so I was surprised when I suddenly used the shortcut. But now that I think about it, there are many parts that I understand, so I hope that the viewers will look at it favorably.”More about the Better Late Than Single final couples, whether they are real couples &amp; moreBetter Late Than Single is a Netflix dating series that features twelve contestants who have never dated before. Celebrities like Death Game star Seo In-guk, Start-Up actress Kang Han-na, broadcaster Lee Eun-ji, and South Korean singer Car, The Garden. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese celebrities mentored the contestants who were socially awkward or shared past traumas, helping them to get out of their shells and find their partners.The twelve Better Late Than Single contestants were:Ha Jeong-mokYi DoPark Ji-yeonKim Yeo-myungNoh Jae-yunKim Sang-hoKang Ji-suKim Seung-liKang Hyun-kyuLee Min-hongKim Mi-jiLee Seung-chanFollowing the final episodes, Ha Jeong-mok—Park Ji-yeon, and Kang Ji-su—Kim Seung-li emerged as the couples.In an interview with Maeil Kyungjae, PD Kim No-eun addressed the question of whether the participants who made out as a couple were real, given that 10 months have passed since the filming of the dating show. She said that the contestants have their personal lives besides the show and would open up about their relationships themselves soon.PD Kim No-eun stated that the participants were recommended not to unveil their social media accounts during the airing, as it would have attracted negative DMs or comments. She added that the cast members may have been subjected to fraudulent messages on SNS.Meanwhile, all ten episodes of Better Late Than Single are available on Netflix for streaming.