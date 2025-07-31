“Not the first time that a kiss scene has appeared on a love program”- Better Late Than Single producer addresses Jeong-mok & Ji-yeon's controversy

  • home icon
By Inaas Fatima Khan
Published Jul 31, 2025 21:59 GMT
Better Late Than Single producer addresses Jeong-mok &amp; Ji-yeon
Better Late Than Single producer addresses Jeong-mok & Ji-yeon's controversy (Images Via Instagram/@netflixkr, YouTube/Netflix Korea)

Better Late Than Single producers addressed the controversial kissing scene between Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon. Better Late Than Single is about Korean youth in their late 20s who have never been in a relationship before and try their luck with love.

In episode 10, Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon shared a kiss under the blankets. Although they were not seen doing the act on the screen, it was confirmed by the hosts' reactions to the show. Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon gained negative comments from viewers due to Ha Jeong-mok's previous connection with Yi Do. Their kissing also became controversial as it received massive backlash from the viewers.

During an interview with iMBC on July 30, 2025, Kim No-eun opened up about the kiss.

She said,

“Actually, this isn't the first time a kissing scene has appeared in a dating program. There was one in ‘Love After Divorce’ too, but I think it was more shocking because the main characters were single for life.”

She further added,

“Personally, I thought it was one of the natural scenes that can come out when a man and a woman in their late 20s start a relationship. Isn't it a clear expression of emotions? Even while editing, I thought it was a natural part, so I tried to capture it honestly without adding or subtracting anything.”
Meanwhile, producer Jo Wook-hyung agreed with producer Kim No-eun about the quick buildup in their feelings. However, he believed that Ha Jeong-mok and Park Ji-yeon’s expression of feelings was only natural, which did not seem strange during the post-production of the episode.

He added,

"I agree with the reaction that they were surprised. I've said something like 'a relationship without a secret' before, so I was surprised when I suddenly used the shortcut. But now that I think about it, there are many parts that I understand, so I hope that the viewers will look at it favorably.”
More about the Better Late Than Single final couples, whether they are real couples & more

Better Late Than Single is a Netflix dating series that features twelve contestants who have never dated before. Celebrities like Death Game star Seo In-guk, Start-Up actress Kang Han-na, broadcaster Lee Eun-ji, and South Korean singer Car, The Garden.

These celebrities mentored the contestants who were socially awkward or shared past traumas, helping them to get out of their shells and find their partners.

The twelve Better Late Than Single contestants were:

  • Ha Jeong-mok
  • Yi Do
  • Park Ji-yeon
  • Kim Yeo-myung
  • Noh Jae-yun
  • Kim Sang-ho
  • Kang Ji-su
  • Kim Seung-li
  • Kang Hyun-kyu
  • Lee Min-hong
  • Kim Mi-ji
  • Lee Seung-chan

Following the final episodes, Ha Jeong-mok—Park Ji-yeon, and Kang Ji-su—Kim Seung-li emerged as the couples.

In an interview with Maeil Kyungjae, PD Kim No-eun addressed the question of whether the participants who made out as a couple were real, given that 10 months have passed since the filming of the dating show. She said that the contestants have their personal lives besides the show and would open up about their relationships themselves soon.

PD Kim No-eun stated that the participants were recommended not to unveil their social media accounts during the airing, as it would have attracted negative DMs or comments. She added that the cast members may have been subjected to fraudulent messages on SNS.

Meanwhile, all ten episodes of Better Late Than Single are available on Netflix for streaming.

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas Fatima Khan

Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.

She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.

Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.

She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics.

Edited by Bharath S
