“Cannot wait for his surprise for V's return”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung shares a clip of Na PD’s Karaoke clip from YouTube show

On Sunday, May 26, BTS' Taehyung uploaded an Instagram story of Na Young PD singing the song, Letter from a Private by Kim Kwang-seok. The clip that the idol uploaded is from a scene of Na Young PD's YouTube Channel, and the producer was singing the song on karaoke.

Ad

When this story landed on the internet, fans and netizens were thrilled to know that the idol was watching the producer's episodes. However, fans also couldn't help but theorize on what the story could mean.

While many stated that the idol simply shared a moment of him watching Na Young PD's show, they also hoped that a possible collaborative episode between the two might surface on the internet post the idol's discharge.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some also speculated that the song's reference might hold some significance. The song, Letter From a Private, is usually a farewell song that people sing to those enlisting in the military. Therefore, people expressed that the producer could've sung the song to Taehyung before he enlisted in the military. Regardless, the additional references to the idol's story haven't been confirmed yet.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Na PD, cannot wait for his surprise for V's return"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Did Taehyung remember going to a karaoke with Na PD before his enlistment as his military discharge is approaching?" said a fan.

"I can’t wait for them to reunite again, only 12 more days," added another fan.

"I love his way of saying things..he always knows what to do..love you," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens talked about how they were excited to see what the two held in store for them after the idol's upcoming military discharge.

"My boy will start working in two weeks," stated a fan.

"I am looking forward to watching another great show with you both!" added an X user.

"I luv their relationship. Hope he gives tae more reality shows after enlistment," said a netizen.

Ad

"It's so touching that Taehyung posted Na PD singing a song that Koreans sing for friends who are enlisting as his military discharge is approaching," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V or Taehyung is a South Korean singer, model, and actor who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands as the group's visual and is also part of the Vocal Line, which also includes the members Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin.

Ad

Ad

As the idol rolled out activiites as a BTS member, he rolled out several solo tracks under the group's albums such as Inner Child, Singularity, etc. He also put forth a few independent tracks on SoundCloud such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower feat. peakboy, and many more. However, his official solo debut was with the release of his first album, LayoVer, in September 2023.

Following the album's release, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory enlistment alongside his member, RM. He currently serves under Military Police Corps, specifically assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps. Regardless, he released a few pre-recorded singles over the year of 2024.

Ad

In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S. He also released a photobook called Type 1 in July 2024. Around December 2024, he rolled out two winter songs, Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) and White Christmas with Bing Crosby, a posthumous collaboration.

On the other hand, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from the military on June 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More