“Charisma that couldn’t be curated or controlled by a label’s heavy hand”- Former Vogue editor praises BTS Jungkook's personality in her upcoming book

On June 10, 2025, The Meaning of Jungkook: The Triumph of BTS and the Making of a Global Pop Superstar by Monica Kim will officially hit shelves. In the book, former Vogue editor Monica Kim shares her impressions of Jungkook from the time she observed him during a BTS shoot.

She recalled how his presence left a deep impact on her and those around him. She mentioned it was not because he tried to stand out, but because of an unspoken charm that came through naturally.

According to Monica Kim, the BTS idol didn’t need to act or perform to be noticed. She stated that his charisma wasn’t shaped by media training or packaging but was simply real and instinctive. She stated,

“He possessed the rare brand of charisma that came through without effort. It was a natural charisma that couldn’t be curated or controlled by a label’s heavy hand."

She further wrote,

"As he moved with ease, he became magnetic, enchanting the film crew... ‘I’m obsessed,’ one said to me in a hushed voice, as Jungkook walked past unaware.”"

“There was something about Jungkook in that moment that stuck with me. The wide-eyes look in his eyes, as he politely bowed to us and darted away. The way he sang softly to himself in the makeup chair; his ever present smile, despite the jet lag," the writer mentioned.

She also describes how he remained humble and quiet despite being the youngest member and in the spotlight. He allowed his older members to fuss over him like big brothers.

When it came time to perform, especially while dancing to DNA, he immediately took the lead with confidence and grace. Monica Kim noted how his movements caught the attention of the entire crew.

More about the book and BTS' Jungkook’s latest activities

The upcoming book is a 224-page unofficial biography that explores the singer's rise in BTS and the cultural forces that shaped him. The book places his career in a broader context of K-pop, fan culture, and global music trends.

As per the book's description on sites like Amazon and Barnes & Noble, it reflects on how his success was built through talent, work ethic, timing, and individuality.

The book will be available for purchase and pre-order at major retailers including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Target.

Currently, the Euphoria singer is fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. He enlisted in December 2023 with bandmates RM, V, and Jimin. He was recently promoted to sergeant.

The idol was recently in the news for his generous donation of 1 billion KRW. His contribution was to wildfire relief efforts and crisis responders in South Korea.

Before his enlistment, Jungkook released several solo songs. His debut album, Golden, broke multiple records. The album's lead single Seven became one of the fastest tracks in history to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. He followed it up with the track,3D featuring Jack Harlow.

The idol is expected to complete his service by June 2025.

