“Impact at its finest”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ reigns at #1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs Chart, leading XO, Kitty’s music surge

On February 26, 2025, BTS' Jungkook’s solo debut single Seven, became the first and only song by an Asian act to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart. The track topped the list in January 2025 after being featured in XO, Kitty season 2 on Netflix. According to Luminate, it recorded 12.5 million official on-demand U.S. streams that month.

Fans reacted to the achievement, with one X user writing:

"Impact at its finest!"

The track, featuring Latto, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With this, the Busan native became the second Korean solo artist to do this after Jimin. Many noted that the song continued to chart two years after its release.

"Jungkook keep making records and history even after almost 2 years is insane and mind blowing. Who does this? See when you have real talent, success and impact in the music industry? Others can't can't relate despite company and fndm support and deals," a fan remarked.

"Smash hit awarded SEVEN still making history after yrs," a user said.

"Imagine being a almost 2 year old song and still breaking records, not everyone can relate," another person mentioned.

Seven also dominated multiple Billboard charts, including the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, staying at No. 1 for several consecutive weeks. It was the first song of 2023 to spend its first seven weeks at the top of the Global 200 chart.

Seven was named Billboard’s No. 1 Global Song of the Summer for 2023. Fans praise Bangtan Boy for continuously making history with his solo album, achieving numerous firsts and records.

"Jungkook scoring so many firsts," a viewer noted.

"Always the history maker & record setter with just 1 album," a netizen wrote.

"Even the military service could not stop the history maker #JUNGKOOK to keep making history," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook keeps breaking multiple Spotify records as Asian soloist

Jungkook has become the fastest Asian artist to surpass 17 million followers on Spotify. His solo album GOLDEN has crossed 5.2 billion streams, making it the first and fastest Asian solo album to achieve this milestone.

The Still With You singer launched his Spotify account on February 11, 2022. According to Oneily Vibe, his account has experienced the fastest growth in followers among Asian artists. He has also accumulated over 40 million monthly listeners, the highest recorded for a K-pop soloist.

The BTS star's total streaming count across all solo and collaborative projects has reached 8.2 billion. This makes him the first K-pop soloist and the snappiest Asian artist to achieve this number.

His song Seven has also surpassed 2.2 billion streams. Furthermore, the 27-year-old also holds the record as the first Asian soloist to have three songs transcending 1 billion streams. The three tracks are Seven, Standing Next to You, and Left and Right (featuring Charlie Puth).

Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military duty. The BTS member is set to be discharged in June 2025. Even without promotions, his music continues to attain new milestones.

