"One and only superstar": Fans euphoric as BTS Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to surpass 40 million monthly listeners in Spotify history

BTS Jungkook was recently named the first and only K-pop soloist artist to reach 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This comes after the BTS singer released his solo debut album, GOLDEN. As per the X account @Daily_JKUpdate, the Bangtan Boys top the list of Korean acts with the highest monthly listeners count on Spotify, with the maknae coming in second.

Fans are reveling in the occasion of the 26-year-old singer's consecutive victories every alternate day. As the push for his solo album almost comes to its curtain call, the singer once again achieved a historic feat on Spotify, reminding his fans that he is not even close to being done. As a result, fans hailed the singer as the "one and only superstar" on the social media platform X.

True to his position as the "golden maknae" of the globally acclaimed K-pop phenomenon BTS, the Hate You singer has turned into a phenomenon in addition to being an incredible vocalist. His solo album, GOLDEN, instantly proved popular, launching him into the spotlight and paving the way for a plethora of honors, such as being inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records.

"He hits a new peak in something every week": Fans are showering praise upon Jungkook

In the middle of all of his accomplishments, Jungkook is now inscribed in Spotify's archives of history as one of the legendary musicians. He is the first and only K-pop solo artist to have amassed more than 40 million monthly listeners on the well-known Swedish music streaming service. Furthermore, he was also appointed as one of the special envoys by the former South Korean President.

As he continues to accumulate records and honors, the Hate You singer has been shining through the world with a "little funk and soul." His most recent Spotify milestone highlights the ardent love and devotion of his fan base, which has propelled him to previously unparalleled heights in the music business.

The BTS ARMY has embodied the title track of his solo album as they continue to stand next to him. A fan, @damilola069, tweeted, "He's the greatest K-pop artist in history," while another fan wrote, "He hits a new peak in something everday."

With the success of GOLDEN, Jungkook shot to solo stardom, exhibiting not only his vocal skill but also his capacity to use art to emotionally connect with people from every walk of life.

This victory further sheds light upon his interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, where the youngest member of BTS reiterated that he has earned his moniker as the "golden maknae." The interview is available on the official YouTube channel of Apple Music.

Jungkook will announce his military enlistment date by the end of 2023, along with his bandmates Jimin, Namjoon, and Taehyung.