The upcoming series History of the Losers starring Cho Byeong-kyu and Song Ha-yoon is set to premiere on February 26, 2025, on popular OTT platforms Wavve and Watcha, as reported by Xportsnews on February 21. Ahead of the release, a teaser trailer will be unveiled on the morning of the premiere day. The promotions will be focused on social media and online content.

Adapted from the well-known webtoon by Kim Poong and Sim Yoon-soo, History of the Losers delves into the complexities of love and relationships. The series stars Cho Byeong-kyu and Song Ha-yoon, both of whom have faced bullying allegations in the past.

Cho Byeong-kyu's bullying allegations: Accusations and agency's response

Actor Cho Byeong-kyu faced multiple allegations of school violence, despite his firm's denial and intent to pursue legal action, as reported by Osen on February 17, 2021. On December 17, 2020, a new accuser claimed in an online community post that Byeong-kyu was known as a bully during elementary and middle school.

The individual alleged that Cho Byeong-kyu and his friends blocked their path while riding a bike and threatened to take it.

When the accuser refused, Cho Byeong-kyu allegedly shot them with a BB gun. Additionally, the accuser stated that his group took over a playground soccer game by force and that Cho Byeong-kyu frequently used verbal abuse and physical intimidation.

The accuser, who was younger than the actor, claimed they were targeted due to being the sibling of someone Cho Byeong-kyu reportedly bullied.

The accuser expressed willingness to face him in court but hoped for an apology. This comes after another person accused him of bullying in New Zealand, a claim his agency previously addressed.

His agency, HB Entertainment, revealed that after they initiated legal action, the first whistleblower admitted to fabricating the story, apologized, and requested leniency. The agency warned that it would continue to respond strongly to any future false allegations or defamatory actions.

Song Ha-yoon's bullying allegations

Song Ha-yoon's agency, King Kong by Starship, has strongly denied allegations of school bullying, calling them "entirely false" and warning of potential legal action, including civil and criminal lawsuits. The accusations were made on JTBC's Crime Chief and gained attention after media reports linked them to Song, as reported by The Korea Times on April 3, 2024.

The agency stated it is considering an injunction to halt the broadcast of the program and emphasized that they are prepared to take all necessary legal measures. They also mentioned attempts to engage with the accuser for a resolution, which were reportedly declined.

The allegations include claims that Song assaulted a classmate for an hour and a half in high school, allegedly with the influence of her then-boyfriend, who was known to be a bully.

Following the accusation, scrutiny has also turned to Song's history of school transfers. The agency assured the public that they are working on a detailed clarification of the matter.

Song Ha-yoon rose to fame for her role as a villain in tvN's hit drama Marry My Husband.

