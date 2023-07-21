The Uncanny Counter lead Jo Byeong-kyu addresses school bullying allegations in a press conference for the show’s sequel

At the press conference of The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch on July 21, Jo Byeong-kyu (aka Jo Byeong-gyu, Jo Byung-kyu) talked about his school bullying case that was still unresolved. The 27-year-old actor’s classmate from New Zealand alleged in 2021 that the actor had bullied him in school. The Korean actor denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

However, reports released on the same day as the press conference informed that the case was unable to move forward since the alleged victim refused to visit South Korea for questioning. Jo Byeong-kyu attended the press conference for his upcoming drama, The Uncanny Counter 2, and reiterated that the allegations were false. He also commented on the unresolved case, saying:

“I am careful in addressing this use, but I would like to say that I put in great effort for vindication, that 'it is not true'. I am still continuing my efforts now. It has taken much time, as it involves an individual who is overseas, and so I am now returning with a new project before a conclusion has been reached." (translation via allkpop)

Jo Byeong-kyu says he feels “immense responsibility” as the lead actor while talking about his unresolved school bullying case at The Uncanny Counter 2 press con

Jo Byeong-kyu was embroiled in a school bullying controversy in February 2021, soon after he received immense attention for his role in tvN’s The Uncanny Counter, which ended in January of the same year. The alleged victim claimed to be the actor’s former classmate in a New Zealand school and said that he verbally abused him, not physically, and only wanted his apology.

The 27-year-old actor strongly refuted the claims. He filed a defamation case against him to prove his innocence. However, the case was reportedly still unresolved. While the case was ongoing, many viewers expressed discomfort with tvN's decision to let Jo Byeong-kyu once again play the lead actor in The Uncanny Counter sequel.

As the release date of the sequel draws near, the actors held a press conference on July 21. In it, Jo Byeng-kyu directly addressed the school bullying case and shared that the allegations were false.

“As a lead actor of this drama, I feel immense responsibility. I am fully aware that this drama is the final product made from the blood and sweat of numerous staff and crew, the director, and fellow actors. That is why I hope that the focus of today will be on The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch,” he also said.

“I also believe that I approached the filming of this project with that much desperate resolve and gave my best efforts. Please pay attention to The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch,” he further added. (translations via allkpop)

Details about Jo Byeong-kyu’s unresolved case

As per several South Korean outlets on July 21, the person who accused The Uncanny Counter actor of school bullying refused to go to South Korea for questioning. Since they were not ready to set foot in the country, the case was left hanging, and it was unable to move forward without them.

Jo Byeong-kyu reportedly considered filing a lawsuit in New Zealand to prove his innocence. The costs for both sides were expected to be approximately 1.2 billion KRW or 940,000 USD. However, he was apparently consulted not to file the civil lawsuit as it would take further time and not necessarily guarantee his vindication in South Korea.

Moreover, this was not the first time that Jo Byeong-kyu was involved in school bullying allegations. Back in 2018, he was accused of "swearing, spitting, and rating female classmates’ looks," as per Koreaboo. He addressed those allegations but neither accepted nor denied them.

The Uncanny Counter 2: Rocket Punch is slated to premiere on July 29, 2023, on Netflix.