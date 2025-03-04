Choi Hyun-wook reportedly cast in The Boy in the Last Row alongside Choi Min-sik

According to My Daily’s report on the March 4, Choi Hyun-wook has confirmed his participation in the upcoming series, The Boy in the Last Row.

The Boy in the Last Row is adapted from a comedy of the same name and follows the story of Moon Oh, a Korean literature professor who becomes captivated by the writing of his student, Lee Kang, who always sits in the last row of the classroom. Through this connection, Moon Oh is forced to confront his long-buried aspirations and desires.

Choi Hyun-wook and Choi Min-sik confirmed for The Boy in the Last Row

Moon Oh, a Korean literature professor and novelist, is considered a failed writer, having only published one book. His writing career came to a halt after a harsh critique from a classmate in his youth, leaving him unable to write. Now teaching at a prestigious university, he leads an unremarkable life, feeling disillusioned with students who struggle with basic writing.

However, everything changes when he comes across the work of his student, Lee Gang. Impressed by Lee Gang’s writing, Moon Oh develops a newfound desire to mentor him and suggests formal writing lessons.

As he delves deeper into his student's work, Moon Oh finds himself drawn in, leading to unexpected changes in his life.

The drama brings together director Kim Kyu-tae, known for Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Our Blues, and Trunk, and writer Jang Myung-woo, who adapted The Little Mermaid. Co-produced by Kakao Entertainment and G.Tist, filming is set to begin later this year.

Choi Hyun-wook will take on the role of Lee Kang, a Korean literature student at a prestigious university and Moon Oh’s protégé. Veteran actor Choi Min-sik is expected to play Moon Oh, the professor.

More about Choi Hyun-wook

Since his debut in a 2019 web drama, Choi Hyun-wook has steadily gained popularity through projects like Taxi Driver, Racket Boys, D.P. 2, and Sparkling Watermelon.

In 2022, the actor gained widespread recognition after starring in the coming-of-age drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One alongside Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Ji-yeon, and Lee Joo-myung. That same year, he also appeared in the series Weak Hero Class 1, sharing the screen with Hong Kyung and Park Ji-hoon.

In 2023, he took on a leading role in Twinkling Watermelon, starring alongside Ryeoun, Seol In-ah, and Shin Eun-soo. He is currently starring in the tvN drama My Dearest Nemesis as Ban Joo-yeon, a third-generation chaebol and the head of strategic planning at Yongseong Department Store, who secretly embraces his inner otaku.

However, the actor has faced several controversies regarding his personal life since 2023. He was previously criticized for being spotted at a nightclub and improperly disposing of cigarette butts.

During the airing of Sparkling Watermelon, he issued a handwritten apology and later addressed the issue again at the press conference for Hi Cookie.

More recently, he made headlines for mistakenly uploading a nude photo to social media.

The production has not announced The Boy in the Last Row release dates yet. However, Choi Hyun-wook starrer My Dearest Nemesis is available to stream on Viki.

