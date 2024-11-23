“Coachella isn’t ready for them”— Fans praise ENHYPEN’s performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards along with Niki and Bada Lee’s special stage

ENHYPEN delivered an energetic performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards held in Osaka, Japan, leaving fans excited. The group's performance included two major surprises that drew attention.

First, a special stage collaboration with dancer Bada Lee and Ni-ki captivated viewers with their synchronized choreography and energy. Second, member Jay surprised the audience by playing the guitar, adding an unexpected element to the performance. The group performed a varied setlist, keeping the audience engaged.

Fans shared their reactions on social media, with many describing ENHYPEN’s act as the night's standout performance. Some comments also drew parallels between their MAMA stage and their upcoming debut performance at Coachella 2025.

Trending

One fan reflecting the sentiment stated:

“Coachella isn’t ready for them."

Fan praises the group's performance (Image via X/@lovelyyeo)

Their MAMA performance has only heightened the excitement for what the group will deliver on the global stage next year.

“PERFORMANCE OF THE CENTURY,” a fan commented.

“Watching this on repeat,” another fan claimed.

“This was a masterpiece..they started with XO and the BADA AND RIKI DANCE BREAK!?!!!” an X user wrote.

Fans kept on praising their performance and admired the surprise acts.

“Now this what you call a performance,” a fan exclaimed.

“No duo collab is touching ni-ki and bada lee’s,” another fan affirmed.

“This collab dance between Ni-ki and Bada Lee was so AMAZING..I was amazed by their professionalism, they were really perfect,” an X user wrote.

ENHYPEN's MAMA 2024 performances receive widespread praise online

On November 22, 2024, the 2024 MAMA Awards brought together several Korean celebrities for a star-studded evening of performances. Held in Osaka, Japan, the event featured a lineup of musical acts, including TXT, ENHYPEN, IVE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Rosé, and Bruno Mars, among others.

The evening showcased memorable performances, with ENHYPEN’s set earning widespread praise as one of the standout acts.

The group arrived on the red carpet in all-black suits. Their performance included three tracks: XO (Only If You Say Yes), Brought The Heat Back, and DAYDREAM. Notably, this marked the first time the group performed a choreographed version of DAYDREAM, surprising fans who were unaware the track had a dance routine.

Expand Tweet

The group's performance also featured unexpected highlights. Ni-ki teamed up with acclaimed choreographer Bada Lee in a special one-minute collaboration.

This moment gained additional attention due to a recently viral video of Bada Lee praising Ni-ki’s talent and strength while doing the infamous Smoke challenge together, especially considering his young age of 18.

Another surprise came during an instrumental collaboration between ENHYPEN’s Jay, TXT’s Huening Kai and Beomgyu, and ZEROBASEONE’s Taerae and Yujin. Their performance combined their instrumental skills, with Jay showcasing his guitar expertise.

Fans commended ENHYPEN for their performances, visuals, and stage presence. They took home the "Fans' Choice Award" of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback