"SCAMMED SO BAD": Fans disappointed following the pre-recorded Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé's ‘APT.’ stage at 2024 MAMA Awards

On Friday, November 22, the second day of the 2024 MAMA Awards was rolled, revealing an exciting list of winners and performances. While Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT. stage was listed as one of the performances of the Day 2 event, many fans were disappointed to notice that the stage was pre-recorded and played during the event and wasn't live.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Many fans were confused about the same since both artists attended the MAMA Awards on its second day and discussed why the performances were not rolled out live during the event. On the other hand, many netizens also criticized the award show for not allegedly misleading the viewers about the stage.

Given that many fans were also present at the award ceremony's venue, netizens expressed that it wasn't fair for the 2024 MAMA Awards to roll out a pre-recorded performance while reportedly promising a live stage. Here are a few reactions from fans and netizens regarding Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT. stage:

"MAMA SCAMMED SO BAD"

Expand Tweet

"i literally waited until the end just to see the live but what we get is just a pre-recorded performance" said a fan

"why is it pre recorded when both attend mama?" added another fan

"I did not just try different links to find the best quality stream to watch a prerecorded video, I'm actually really disappointed." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens expressed their disappointment in not getting a live stage of APT. at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

"huh? they attended mama today but can't they perform live? why is it pre-record?" stated a netizen

"The performance is amazing, but you’re literally a scammer, fans need an explanation" commented a fan

"But honestly why their not performing at main MAMA stage like others?" added an X user

"the way I was so ready for those fancams of idols dancing and singing along and with the audience being hype but like ok..." added another netizen

All you need to know about the 2024 MAMA Awards Day 1 and Day 2 Performances

From November 21 to November 23, the 2024 MAMA Awards is scheduled to roll out. The prestigious year-end event has completed the first two days of its event. Its first day was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and the second was held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The third day will also be held in Japan.

The event is being hosted by two renowned South Korean actors, Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-ri. Apart from the several winners like BTS' Jimin, RIIZE, BABYMONSTER, ILLIT, etc., who bagged trophies at the 2024 MAMA Awards, many exciting performances were also revealed. Here are the performances that took place on the first two days:

Day 1

TWS – Dynamite (BTS Cover)

ILLIT – Heart Shaker (TWICE Cover)

YOUNG POSSE – ATE THAT + Loading Freestyle + XXL

KATSEYE – Debut + Touch

TWS – Oh Mymy : 7s + plot twist

ILLIT – Magnetic + Cherish (My Love)

RIIZE – Get A Guitar+ Boom Boom Bass

Park Jin-young (JY PARK) – Don’t Leave Me + She was pretty + Honey + Who’s your mama? + Easy Lover

Expand Tweet

Day 2

TXT's Yeonjun – GGUM

ME:I – &ME + Click

BOYNEXTDOOR - Nice Guy + Earth, Wind, & Fire

TOENZE (Beomgyu, Huening Kai, Jay, Kim Tae Rae, Han Yu Jin) – Left-hander

izna – FINAL LOVE SONG + IWALY + DRIP + FAKE IT + IZNA + TIMEBOMB

Lee Ji Ah X Lee Young Ji X PLAVE – CTL (Cross the Line) + Small Girl + WAY 4 LUV

IVE – Accendio + HEYA

ENHYPEN – XO (Only If You Say Yes) + Brought The Heat Back + Daydream

TREASURE – KING KONG + RUN

TXT – Deja Vu + Over The Moon

Rosé, Bruno Mars – APT.

Following the intriguing set of performances and collaboration stages at the 2024 MAMA Awards, fans are excited to see what's in store for them on the award show's last day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback