“Could be Netflix messing sh*t up?” — Squid Game season 3 VIP actor Bryan Bucco addresses backlash over English dialogue delivery

On Thursday, July 11, 2025, Bryan Bucco, one of the VIP actors from Squid Game season 3, responded to comments under a TikTok video discussing the alleged poor acting of the VIPs. One of the questions regarding the actor's role in Squid Game 3 was about the English dialogue delivery of the VIP actors.

The show had five VIP actors, two from the USA, and the rest from countries such as the UK, France, and China. Therefore, all the VIP actors communicated through English.

However, many netizens noticed that even though the actors spoke in English, they used another voice actor's English dub over the actors' dialogue, which left many confused. Bryan Bucco agreed with the statement and confirmed that they did use an English dub even though the actors spoke in English:

“Those are the English dubs. Not the actors’ voices.”

When asked why even the Korean version of the show had an English dub, he responded he wasn't sure. The actor mentioned that the decision might be made due to regional differences. Bucco added that many of the actors' voices didn't match those of the voice actors; however, he still gave them credit for their efforts.

“I don’t even want to sh*t on my voice actor either because I think he did fine, I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him to say his lines either haha…” the VIP actor said as reported by Times Now.

The actor also agreed with another netizen's comment under the TikTok video that stated that VIPs were unnecessary and pointless in the third season of Squid Game. He stated that he also thought of the same and wished for the characters to have more depth or connect to the story. As per the Times Now report, he also partly called out Netflix for the same, remarking:

“Could be Netflix messing sh*t up?”

All you need to know about Netflix's South Korean survival show, Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean Netflix series initially released in 2021. The concept revolved around an annual game that gathers around 100 contestants in dire need of finance to compete in a series of children's games. However, the participants soon realize that these games hold a deadly stake.

Following the release of Squid Game's first season, the show garnered much internet buzz and received global recognition for its unique and intriguing plotline. The show's second season was released in 2024, showcasing a narrative where the main character and season 1 winner, Seong Gi-hun, returns to the games to end it forever.

After season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, the third and final season was released in June 2025 to resolve all the burning questions left unanswered in the previous seasons. Given that the show had concluded, many fans and netizens shared divided opinions on the same. While some conveyed positive reviews, others opined that the show had more potential.

All episodes of Squid Game are now available to stream on Netflix.

