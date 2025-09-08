  • home icon
  Court documents reportedly reveal Stray Kids' Bangchan's mental and physical toll from explicit deepfakes

Court documents reportedly reveal Stray Kids’ Bangchan’s mental and physical toll from explicit deepfakes

By Shreya Jha
Published Sep 08, 2025 06:58 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Bangchan (Image via Instagram/@gnabnahc)

Stray Kids’ Bangchan has moved forward in his battle against deepfake videos that falsely showed him making racist and s*xual remarks. On September 5, 2025, a federal judge in California approved his request to get account details from X for the users who shared the clips.

The K-pop idol had submitted the legal request on September 1, 2025, aiming to identify the people behind the content. Reported court filings revealed that two X accounts, @cupIdhrts and @ningseles, used AI to paste Bangchan’s face onto videos.

They allegedly made it look like the 27-year-old said racial slurs, including the N-word, and s*xually explicit words. The documents noted the serious impact as in a written declaration, Bangchan stated,

"Being depicted of saying the s*xually explicit statements have caused significant harm to my reputation as a singer, and I have suffered significant mental distress, physical stress, and humiliation, and I have been devastated by the s*xually explicit manner in which I have been falsely depicted."
The court accepted this statement instead of live testimony. With the judge’s reported approval, Bangchan can now request information such as account emails, phone numbers, and login IPs. This will help him track down who made and spread the videos and advance his civil case at the Seoul Eastern District Court.

Another Stray Kids member wins court approval to sue anonymous defamer

Stray Kids' Felix (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)

As reported by K-media Seoul Wire, Stray Kids’ Felix is also taking legal steps against an anonymous social media account after repeated false claims accused him of mistreating staff. The idol recently got approval from a U.S. court to reveal the user’s identity, allowing him to push forward with a civil lawsuit in Korea.

Court documents show the unknown X account posted on March 8, March 15, and May 24, claiming Felix “treating the staff like servants" and "acting like prince.” The posts reportedly caused him emotional stress, physical strain, and damaged his reputation as a singer.

The rapper had tried filing a case in Seoul Eastern District Court earlier, but it stalled because the defamer’s real identity wasn’t known. With the Northern District of California granting access to X’s “anonymous user identifying information (PII),” the case can now continue in Korea.

Felix’s attorney, Jeong Kyung Seok, has experience tracking down online troublemakers, including the infamous YouTuber Sojang. This legal step allows Felix to hold the anonymous user accountable and defend his name.

In other news, Stray Kids’ new album Karma debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 313,000 equivalent units, including 296,000 pure sales, making it the second-largest first-week sales total of 2025.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

