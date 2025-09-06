“Stay away from him juseyo”: Fans divided as Ryan Reynolds poses with Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s photocard at TIFF 2025

On Saturday, September 6, Ryan Reynolds was spotted posing with Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s photocard on the red carpet at TIFF 2025, also known as the Toronto International Film Festival. According to pictures circulating online, netizens speculated that the photocard was likely given to the actor by a fan in the crowd.Given that Stray Kids have expressed their admiration for Ryan Reynolds and his work as Deadpool, this interaction did not come as a surprise to many netizens. Additionally, members of Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds have interacted several times in the past, and a special friendship between Bang Chan and the actor has been noticed by many.Most recently, the two parties collaborated, when Ryan Reynolds made a guest appearance in Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom music video, and the K-pop group performed the OST, Splash, for the Deadpool Vs Wolverine movie. However, despite these positive interactions, some people were not pleased with the recent incident at TIFF 2025.Netizens cited alleged controversies involving Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, as the reason for their negative reactions. These included the couple’s reportedly culturally insensitive wedding, Justine Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively for a hostile work environment on It Ends With Us, and other issues.Ryan Reynolds was also criticized for having his seven-year-old daughter, Inez, play the role of Baby Deadpool, where she delivered an inappropriate line in Deadpool Vs Wolverine, reportedly repeating it 70 to 500 times. He faced further backlash for joking that he should receive the &quot;Father of the Year&quot; award for coaching her.Due to these controversies, some fans and netizens felt that both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were problematic and expressed that they would not want Stray Kids associated with them. They urged others to refrain from encouraging similar interactions as the one at TIFF 2025. Some fan reactions included comments such as:&quot;stay away from him juseyo&quot;(s)uc(k)ondee(z) ☯︎✧₊∘ saw skz ✧₊∘☯︎ @bahngingskzLINKstay away from him juseyoMany fans and netizens showcased their displeasure with the recent incident of Ryan Reynolds with Bang Chan's photocard at the TIFF 2025.mt ⎕ | 🇵🇪 @themteespaceLINKCan we please stop associating him with the kids?? Ryan Reynolds and his wife are really problematic people, try research a bit about themJordan ྀི ⁺¹-is a at the game lovers club👾 @p1wonluv_LINKI hope some of yall know ryan and his wife are problematic asf btwez @efilydoomLINKthis man and his wife are super problematic lets not associate them anymorecaturra @catitabearLINKleave him aloneeeOn the other hand, some fans were happy about the interaction and cheered the two parties' supportive friendship.Odins_raven @Odins_Ravens86LINKGotta say I looove this bromance and the support 💙😁ᴀʟɪ ☽ teerak day @hyunewoodLINKcan’t stop loving themmoo 🐄 @cld9bbyLINKYoure in a #1 Chan lover contest but Ryan Reynolds is your opponent-꧁༺ocean༻꧂ 🦭| 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐘 ☯️ @chanzoceanLINKMy fav actor and my bias?! Omg how I love being a Bangchan bias!!All you need to know about Stray Kids' recent activitiesStray Kids is a South Korean K-pop boy band that debuted in 2017 through JYP Entertainment’s reality survival show of the same name. Following their debut, the group rose to fame with several viral tracks and impressive choreographies.As a self-producing group, some of the songs that garnered them attention include Back Door, God's Menu, Thunderous, Maniac, and others. Most recently, the group released their fourth studio album, Karma, which featured Ceremony as its title track on August 22, 2025.The album achieved high rankings on national charts in multiple countries, including France, South Korea, Germany, and the United States. Additionally, it made history for Stray Kids as the first act to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with all seven of their entries. The album also sold over 3 million copies, making it the best-selling album in South Korea for 2025 so far.Meanwhile, the group’s ongoing world tour, DominATE, is expected to conclude with a two-day encore concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, on October 18 and 19. Fans and netizens are eagerly anticipating more exciting content from the K-pop boy group in the coming days.