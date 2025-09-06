Stray Kids’ Felix reportedly takes legal action against X user accusing him of staff mistreatment

Stray Kids’ Felix has reportedly taken legal action against an anonymous X (Twitter) user who has allegedly been spreading false and defamatory claims about him. According to reports, this user has repeatedly posted misleading statements accusing Felix of mistreating his staff.These allegations claimed that the Stray Kids' member considered himself a “prince” and treated his staff as “servants.” The star himself claimed that this has caused significant mental and physical distress to him, also leading to his possible defamation.According to sources, Felix is now pursuing legal proceedings in the United States to address this matter. Court filings indicate that the anonymous user uploaded defamatory posts targeting him on March 8, March 15, and May 24 of this year. In his statements, Felix expressed how these false accusations have affected him and emphasized that he cannot continue to tolerate such fabricated narratives.He also mentioned that he had previously filed a civil defamation lawsuit at the Seoul Eastern District Court, but the case was somehow paused as the defendant’s real identity and address could not be found.In a recent development on September 5, 2025, a court in California granted Felix permission to request personal information about the anonymous user. This ruling allows his legal team to obtain identifying details about the individual behind the posts. This will let Felix to proceed with his lawsuit in Korea and potentially hold the person accountable for their actions.Fans have also strongly voiced their support for Felix throughout this controversy, dismissing the accusations as baseless. Many supported saying that he has consistently maintained a reputation as one of the kindest and most respectful idols in the K-pop industry. Hence, they believe the claims of mistreatment are unfounded and are hopeful that the legal process will bring the truth to light.As the case unfolds, much attention now rests on whether the culprit will be identified and brought to justice, and how this legal step may set a precedent for protecting public figures from malicious online defamation in the future.Stray Kids' surpasses BTS' record by securing seven #1 albums on Billboard 200On September 2, Stray Kids reached a historic milestone, achieving an unprecedented feat in the K-pop industry. The group has now secured seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 charts.Billboard officially announced on Sunday that Stray Kids’ latest full-length album, KARMA, debuted at No. 1, marking their seventh career chart-topper. This achievement has allowed them to surpass BTS, who previously held the record among K-pop acts with six consecutive No. 1 albums.With this accomplishment, Stray Kids have now become the K-pop group with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 in the 21st century, particularly since 2000. KARMA was released on August 22, 2025.