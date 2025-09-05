"The face of the group!"- Fans in awe as Stray Kids' Felix praised as the "pretty one" during unexpected NCIS: Tony & Ziva mention

The newly launched NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva, featured a surprise reference to Stray Kids’ Felix. On September 4, 2025 (local time), the new spin-off series released its first 3 episodes.In episode 3, the character Ziva David, portrayed by Cote de Pablo, was seen mentioning Stray Kids. She revealed that she had bought a poster of the K-pop group for an acquaintance, who was a fan and was supposed to meet her. Pointing out Felix as the “pretty one,” she said,“I was looking forward to meeting her. I even bought a Stray Kids poster to give her. Tony said she likes the really pretty one, what's he called? Felix. Felix.”The moment quickly caught the attention of fans online, who expressed excitement over Felix being singled out and praised on an international series. Many highlighted how Felix continued to stand out as a representative face of Stray Kids. One fan commented,&quot;The face of the group! The really pretty one Felix&quot;Following the release of NCIS: Tony &amp; Ziva episode, fans quickly flooded social media with their reactions. The brief moment sparked conversations not only about Felix’s visuals but also about his growing influence in global pop culture. Some fans speculated that the mention could even hint at future opportunities in acting or Western entertainment.LIXTEMBER MONTH~ 🎀 🐾 🐣🧚∞ @tinkerbelixieLINKFelix is mentioned before by Baz Luhrmann that he wants to work with and now he is mentioned the American TV series. Felix never beating the allegations for being the Face of the Group 😌 Is these a sign that Felix acting soon?🐉 UNFAIR 🥀 @yonglixlixLINKThe impact Felix has and of course he is the face of the group 👏👏👏🔥🔥🐥 @cece04102016LINKThis is so huge 😭 Felix being called out by name on NCIS feels like foreshadowing… he’s already being embedded into Western pop culture. Today it’s a script cameo, tomorrow it’s his own role. The acting era is coming!!Social media was filled with messages celebrating his growing recognition. Many quickly pointed out how Felix’s presence continued to expand beyond the music scene as a recognizable figure in mainstream pop culture.The dialogue sparked conversations about his bankability and his impact as an artist. Some simply celebrated seeing his name highlighted on an international platform.marnelli__ @lilrunawaymarjLINKI know Felix is bankable and all, but man is everywhere. Seen, heard, felt. Booked, busy and buzzing. Felix!Neema @WamuiNLINKFelix becoming a pop culture icon is actually very on brand!! 🔥🔥😎Svet @Svet27391440279LINKI really hope that my dreams of Felix acting are just around the corner! May he succeed! He is a great artist and a future actor, I believe in it! 💙 #Felix #필릭스🤍🩷𝙰𝚔𝚞⁸🌈🍑┆#𝚂𝙺𝚉𝙺𝙰𝚁𝙼𝙰🔮☯️ @realstrayakidsLINKFELIX!!!!! SKZ!!!!! NCIS!!!!! I stopped watching TV over a decade ago, but knowing skz are becoming known enough to appear on such a well known show????? Pride doesn’t even begin to cover how I feelStray Kids’ KARMA debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200, breaking record with seventh consecutive chart-topping albumMeanwhile, in their musical career, Stray Kids have set another milestone with their latest comeback. Their fourth Korean studio album KARMA has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. As per Billboard, KARMA entered straight at No. 1 on the chart for the week of September 6, 2025.Released on August 22, 2025, the album marks the group’s first full-length Korean release since 5-Star in 2023 and follows their 2024 extended play Ate. The full-length project features 11 tracks with Ceremony as the lead track. Stray Kids’ producing trio 3Racha, Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han have contributed to writing every song on the album, collaborating with other producers.With KARMA topping the chart, the K-pop group now holds 7 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. This achievement also places them ahead of groups like Linkin Park and BTS, each with 6 No. 1 albums on the same chart.KARMA has also entered history as the 29th non-English-language album to claim the top spot on the Billboard 200. It also became second in 2025 after Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language record, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.In its first week of release, KARMA sold 3.03 million copies, earning the title of South Korea’s best-selling album of 2025. On the Circle Album Chart covering August 17–23, 2025, it debuted at No. 1 with 2,277,910 units sold. The Nemo version of the album also performed strongly, ranking second with 223,267 copies.Beyond domestic success, KARMA made a significant global impact. For the tracking week ending August 28, Stray Kids’ KARMA recorded 313,000 album-equivalent units in the United States, as reported by Luminate.It reached the top spot on charts in countries including the United States, Austria, Belgium, France, and Germany, while securing top-five positions in Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland.