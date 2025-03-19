“Did not disappoint”- Hyper Knife premieres to positive reviews online, Park Eun-bin’s portrayal as Jung Se-ok earns praise

On Wednesday, March 19, Park Eun-bin's latest K-drama series, Hyper Knife, premiered through Disney Plus with its first two episodes. In the show, the actress plays the role of a neurosurgeon named Dr. Jung Se-ok, and netizens were already impressed with her performance.

Hyper Knife is a medical thriller K-drama series that revolves around the female lead, Dr. Jung Se-ok, who is a brilliant but disgraced professional. After being stripped of her medical license, she resorts to illegal surgeries that aim to push the boundaries of neuroscience. She embarks on this journey while still being haunted by past tragedies that led to the loss of her license.

Therefore, people couldn't help but praise Park Eun-bin's acting. In the two episodes released so far, fans were beyond impressed with how she portrayed the duality of the character, Dr. Jung Se-ok, who was chirpy and cheerful during the day but held a psychotic tendency after the sun sets. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"I don’t even know where to begin. So much to unpack. All I can say is Hyper Knife did not disappoint. Park Eunbin you’re a force!"

"The way her expressions slowly changed as she realized that she has lost the last hope of not getting her license revoked when he walked away omg. Eunbin's acting is so good here!!!!!" said a fan on X.

"#ParkEunBin really did a great job as Jeong Se-ok in #HyperKnife. I love her expressions so much. I can’t wait for episodes 3 and 4 next week ahh," added another fan.

"Her slow SMILE gives me goosebumps! #ParkEunBin, the actress that you are—soooo good!" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens showered praises on Park Eun-bin's portrayal of Dr. Jung Se-ok in Hyper Knife.

"#ParkEunBin in #HyperKnife is such a psycho! Her versatility is insane," stated a fan.

"Just finished watching the first 2 episodes of Hyper Knife. There's only one thing I'm gonna say... PARK EUN-BIN EXCEEDED MY EXPECTATIONS!" added an X user.

"cute by day, psycho by night. oh park eunbin the actor that you are," said a netizen.

"Just saw a clip of it like 15 mins ago. Park Eun-bin looked completely psycho hahaha," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the latest medical thrilled K-drama series starring Park Eun-bin, Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is a 2025 medical thriller K-drama series starring Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Byung-eun. The main character, Dr. Jung Se-ok, is a genius neurosurgeon working under a mentor named Choi Deok-hui, one of the best neurosurgeons in the world. During their mentorship, he had mixed feelings about Jung Se-ok despite her promising gifts in the field.

One day, due to a mishap that takes place during an operation, she permanently gets kicked out by the mentor while also losing her medical license due to the same. As Jung Se-ok picks up a new career as a shadow doctor working in an illegal operating room, she crosses paths with her mentor again who requires her help.

Therefore, the show navigates through the relationship between the two neurosurgeons. Despite their rocky relationship, the two gifted surgeons come together and confront each other about things while also growing through the same.

On the other hand, Han Hyeon-ho, an anesthesiologist, played by Park Byung-eun, and Seo Yeong-ju, played by Yoon Chan-young, stick by Jung Se-ok's side despite her risky profession.

The show premiered through Disney Plus on March 19, and two new episodes are scheduled to be released every Wednesday. The premiere for the same is set on April 9, since Hyper Knife is expected to have eight episodes. Given the excitement and several positive reviews around the show, many netizens have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes next week.

