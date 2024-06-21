Did Loco audition for BTS? All you need to know about the Rapper who is set to feature on Jimin’s upcoming album, MUSE

BTS’ Jimin is all set to collaborate with K-pop artist Loco for his upcoming second solo debut album. Both artists are collaborating on a song called Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, which will be released on June 28, 2024.

Loco, whose real name is Kwon Hyuk-woo, is a prominent South Korean rapper and singer known for his impactful presence in the K-pop and hip-hop scenes. Born on December 25, 1989, Loco gained widespread recognition after winning the first season of the popular rap competition show Show Me the Money in 2012.

The most surprising fact about Loco's fanfare is that he almost debuted as the eighth member of BTS. He auditioned at the same time as Suga but was eliminated. Later, during a variety show, he even praised the former for being the most eye-catching in the audition.

Jimin and his almost bandmate, Loco collaborate on a song called Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

Loco's major breakthrough came in 2012 with his participation in the show Show Me the Money. His victory on the show not only brought him fame but also led to his signing with AOMG, a hip-hop label founded by Jay Park and Simon Dominic. This partnership significantly boosted his career, allowing him to collaborate with other well-known artists and producers in the industry.

Some of his notable works include Hold Me Tight featuring Crush, You Don't Know featuring Jay Park, and Spring Is Gone by Chance featuring Yuju of GFriend, which was a major hit and part of the soundtrack for the drama The Girl Who Sees Smells.

The artist had previously auditioned for being a member of BTS and now he’s collaborating with one of the current members. Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, was announced by BigHit Entertainment via Weverse. The tracklist for the album was announced on June 21.

BigHit also separately released a statement regarding the song that will involve Loco.

"The pre-release track ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO)’ draws inspiration from a Marching Band, blending hip-hop elements with the big band sound characterized by a large-scale orchestra, creating an upbeat, lively rhythm and dynamic atmosphere."

Loco further confirmed this news about his collaboration with Jimin by posting a story about it on his Instagram. Fans are super excited about this unexpected collab between Jimin and the rapper and can’t wait to hear the song S G M B, along with other tracks from the album.

The track list for Jimin's album MUSE contains songs like Rebirth, Interlude: Showtime, the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (featuring Loco), Slow Dance (featuring Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.