"This interaction!!": Jay Park's comment on BLACKPINK Jennie’s Instagram post leads to mixed response

On December 24, a blog post on South Korean online platform Nate Pann brought people’s attention to a comment that American rapper and singer Jay Park left on BLACKPINK Jennie’s Instagram post. The reaction to the comment was mixed, as some doubted his intentions while others mentioned that it was just a joke.

The comment was seemingly right after the You and Me singer officially announced the establishment of her new entertainment company, ODD ATELIER on Instagram. The Mommae rapper left a comment on the BLACKPINK rapper’s post of December 5, saying,

“Sign me”

As per fans on X, this wasn't the first time that Jay Park had commented on the SOLO singer’s Instagram picture. However, with the former being embroiled in multiple controversies over time, the K-pop fandom’s perception towards the idol has been critical.

BLACKPINK fans have a mixed reaction to Jay Park commenting on Jennie's post asking her to sign him to her new label

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made headlines after she announced founding her own company, ODD ATELIER, on December 24. In an official Instagram post, she said that she was beginning the new year with a “solo journey” with ODD ATELIER and asked fans to look forward to her “new start” with it alongside BLACKPINK's projects.

A few hours after the announcement, some fans discovered American rapper-singer and entrepreneur Jay Park’s comment on a picture Jennie posted in the first week of December. His comment, “Sign me” riled up some fans. An anonymous blog post on South Korean platform Pann Nate showed varied reactions from the BLINK fandom.

Pannchoa, a website that translates South Korean blog posts, also saw multiple comments that divided the fandom. While some were apprehensive about the comment, others mentioned that it was just a joke since Jay Park is already an entrepreneur.

Among the multiple companies that the Mommae singer has founded, AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC are possibly the most known, due to their association with famous idols such as Cha Cha Malone, Gray, DeVita, Lee Hi, Yugyeom (GOT7), Big Naughty, pH-1, and others. However, he stepped down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in 2021.

With the number of controversies that Jay Park has found himself in over the years, fans’ angst towards his comment on the post ignited a range of reactions.

South Korean netizens’ comments on Jay Park’s reply (Image via Pannchoa)

Meanwhile, the K-pop fandom’s excitement towards BLACKPINK’s Jennie establishing her own company had taken its stride before the You and Me singer posted about it. News reports of the same began making rounds on the internet a day prior to the official announcement.

As per ODD ATELIER’s Instagram account, the label “is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.” Recently, Jennie also gave BLINKs a Christmas present by releasing a rendition of two songs, Sia’s Snowman and Zion.T’s Snow.