"Elegant, romantic, stunning couple" — Netizens react as Ailee and Choi Si-hun reveal their wedding photoshoot

Singer and songwriter, Amy Lee, also known as Ailee, who is set to marry actor Choi Si-hun, shared photos from their wedding photoshoot on social media. They also took the oppurtunity to wish fans a happy Lunar New Year (Seollal).

Ailee announced her engagement to Choi Si-hun in November 2024. The couple will marry in April 2025.

The pictures created excitement among fans, as they wrote many endearing comments for the couple.

"Elegant, romantic, stunning couple, " one fan commented .

Fans' reactions to the photoshoot (Image via X/@kchartsmaster)

"Finally..congratulations love birds!" another fan wrote.

"Gorgeous photos of a beautiful couple ," one netizen remarked on X.

"Ailee looks absolutely stunning, and Choi Sihun is so dashing! Their chemistry is undeniable. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness!" a fan commented

Ailee stunned fans with her visuals in the wedding gown, with Si-hun looking dapper in the tuxedo.

"Omg yes she looks stunningly beautiful in the photos," a fan reacted.

"Ailee and Choi Sihun behind the scenes of their wedding pictorial photoshoot! They both look absolutely stunning, " another fan wrote on X.

"Ailee looks absolutely stunning in her Wedding Pictorial with Choi Sihun, glowing with love and happiness in every shot. She’s the definition of elegance and beauty—truly magical. I can’t stop smiling seeing her this happy. May their love continue to shine forever!" a netizen commented.

Ailee's fiancee, Choi Si Hun, appeared in season 1 of the Single's Inferno

Ailee's fiancee, Choi Si-hun, is well-known for his appearance in the famous Netflix reality show Single's Inferno.

For the unversed, Single's Inferno is a reality show where twelve singles are left alone on an island, and their goal is to leave it. They could do so through various games and challenges and also can find friendship and even love amidst all of this.

He has worked on several web series, such as The New Employee, Café Kilimanjaro, and I Started Following Romance.

Ailee is known for her captivating vocals in the popular OST I Will Go to You Like First Snow from the drama series Goblin

Amy Lee is an award-winning singer-songwriter. She is best known for her chart-toppers such as U&I, Mind Your Own Business, Heaven If You and the famous OST from the drama series Goblin I Will Go to You Like First Snow.

She has won various accolades, including the Best Original Soundtrack Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Golden Disk Awards for her Goblin OST.

Ailee shared how she fell in love with her fiancee on a talk show

Ailee shared her meet-cute with fiancee Choi Si-hun on Channel A's talk show Table for 4. She explained that she had given up on the idea of getting married as she seldom met anyone new, but out of nowhere, she met Si-hun.

She recalled that both of them went to g.o.d's concert together, and that is where the sparks flew, and they became a couple. She also remarked in the show that she is not nervous about the wedding and feels quite good about it.

Ailee and Choi Si-hun will tie the knot on April 20, 2025.

