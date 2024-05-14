Ailee reveals husband-to-be, confirming her marriage plans with Singles Inferno participant Choi Si-hun

American singer Ailee revealed her husband-to-be, who is Singles Inferno's contestant Choi Si-hun. On Tuesday, May 14, a South Korean media agency, News 1, reported that the RA TA TA singer is in a relationship with Choi Si-hun, known for participating in Singles Inferno season 1.

Previously, in March, the butterFLY singer made headlines for her alleged relationship with her non-celebrity boyfriend. Her management company, A2Z Entertainment, confirmed the relationship in an official statement later that day.

However, they did not reveal any further information and did not reveal the identity of the Heaven singer’s boyfriend. The agency confirmed she was dating the person with plans of moving towards marriage next year.

On May 14, the two celebrities confirmed their relationship in an official statement through management agency A2Z Entertainment. In an official statement to Maeil Business News, they stated:

“It is true that Ailee is in a relationship with Choi Si-hun.”

Ailee's agency confirmed her relationship with Choi Si-hun

On March 19, the New Ego singer was reported to be in a relationship with a non-celebrity man who was a businessman. She was introduced to her boyfriend through a close acquaintance, and they were planning to tie the knot by next year.

The One Day singer's agency took an official stance regarding her dating status and stated that she would share about her relationship with fans when she was comfortable. They also asked fans to keep supporting their artist.

“As soon as Ailee is ready, she will personally deliver the good news to her fans. She asked them to look at their meeting with warm eyes,” they said.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Choi Si-hun made a post on his official Instagram page updating fans about how he spent his birthday weekend, which also included attending Ailee's concert. He shared a picture of himself posing alongside the Dream High 2 actress and a friend. He also shared a clip of her singing on stage.

He captioned her video:

“Watching the concert of my favorite Ailee. Had a great birthday weekend with my loved ones.” translated by Google.

About Ailee and Choi Si-hun

Ailee, or Amy Lee, is a popular singer in the K-pop industry who made her official debut under YMC Entertainment with the song Heaven, featuring Gi Kwang, in 2012. The singer bagged the Best New Artist award at esteemed shows like the Melon Music Awards, the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the Golden Disk Awards, etc.

She is widely known for her original soundtrack, I Will Go To You Like the First Snow, for the Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun fantasy drama Goblin. She has also released OSTs for dramas like Doom at Your Service, Lovers of the Red Sky, SISYPHUS: THE MYTH, START-UP, Alchemy of Souls: Light & Shadow (Season 2), and more.

Meanwhile, Choi Si-hun appeared on Netflix’s reality dating show Singles Inferno season one (2021), where young bachelors in South Korea try to find their luck with love. As per the show, he worked as a fashion model for many brands and was also the creative director for a clothing brand in Seoul.

By the end of the show, Choi Si-hun could not find his partner. He has also appeared in web series like The New Employee, Café Kilimanjaro, and I Started Following Romance. Furthermore, he reportedly runs a restaurant in the Jong-no district of Seoul, South Korea.