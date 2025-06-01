“Enforcement decision is temporary”- NewJeans’ representatives address the court’s 1 billion KRW fine ruling

NewJeans has issued a response following a court ruling that orders the group to pay ₩1 billion (approximately $730,000) for each unauthorized entertainment activity carried out without the consent of their agency, ADOR. On May 30, reporter Yoo Ji-hee of Ilgan Sports reported that the group’s statement indicates that the decision is temporary until the court reaches a final decision.

This day was one of the official hearings in this legal matter. Earlier the samre day, the Seoul Central District Court's 52nd Civil Division accepted ADOR’s request and ruled that each member of the group must pay ₩1 billion for any solo activity carried out without permission.

This form of "indirect compulsory enforcement" is a financial penalty used when a party fails to comply with a court ruling. NJZ stated:

“Enforcement decision is temporary.”

NewJeans and ADOR case's next court hearing is scheduled for June 5

The official statement released by NewJeans or NJZ, regarding this matter, reads:

"Today’s ruling on indirect compulsory enforcement is based on the original injunction issued on March 21, which prohibits independent activities. This new decision follows a separate filing by ADOR on April 4. It is not related to the ongoing appeal of the original injunction, which is still being processed."

The statement continued:

"The enforcement decision is temporary and will only be valid until the court rules on the appeal. If NewJeans wins the appeal, both the original injunction and this enforcement order will be nullified. It is common for enforcement rulings to accompany injunctions."

Under this, it was also stated that if all five members participate in such unauthorized activities together, the penalty could total ₩5 billion (approximately $3.65 million).

The court stated that the five-member group had violated the injunction by performing at overseas concerts and releasing music under a new group name, "NJZ." It also cited concern that further violations could occur.

Meanwhile, the conflict between NewJeans and ADOR continues, centered around the validity of their exclusive contract, which is being contested in a separate lawsuit.

During the first hearing last month, the group’s legal team made it clear they had no intention of settling, while ADOR's lawyers indicated they were open to negotiation. The second hearing in the contract dispute is scheduled for June 5.

Currently, NewJeans have been keeping in touch with their fans through an Instagram account @njz_official. This account was launched in December 2024. However, around April 2025, the username of this account was changed to @mhdhh_friends.

All previous content on this account has been deleted due to alleged disagreements between the parents of the members. As of now, the future of the group remains uncertain.

