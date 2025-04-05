NewJeans(NJZ) wipes Instagram clean, rebrands as MHDHH amidst ongoing contract dispute with ADOR

On Friday, April 4, many netizens noticed that NewJeans, also known as NJZ, had deleted their Instagram account, @njz_official, which they had started in February 2025. This account was established after November 2024, when they unilaterally declared their departure from ADOR through an emergency press conference.

Ad

The accounts were named @mhdhh_friends and @mhdhh_pr, and they hold 5.2 million and 335 thousand followers, respectively. Therefore, many speculated that the K-pop girl group has been rebranding once again silently. They also realized that the group didn't delete their Instagram but only changed their username from @njz_offcial to @mhdhh_friends and deleted both their posts and profile photos.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans also explained that MHDHH is an acronym formed from the initial letters of the group members' names: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. On the other hand, there hasn't been any official confirmation or statements regarding the K-pop girl group's rebranding or change in Instagram handles.

Following the court hearing on March 21 regarding ADOR's lawsuit against NewJeans for the validation of the K-pop girl group's contract with the agency, ADOR has been granted permission to restrict the girl group from engaging in independent activities.

Ad

Soon, on March 23, the group also announced their hiatus, thereby pausing their idol activities at the moment. While many fans and netizens thought that the deletion of the Instagram account @njz_official was due to the court hearing, they also noticed the creation of two other Instagram accounts that hinted at its ownership by the NewJeans members.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NewJeans (NJZ) announces hiatus at Complex Con 2025 as court allows ADOR permissions to restrict the K-pop girl group's indenpendent activities

Soon after NewJeans announced their departure from ADOR, the agency not only released a statement expressing its displeasure with the same, but also filed a lawsuit against the members to restrict them from performing independent activities.

Ad

Therefore, before the first court hearing, NewJeans had already rebranded into NJZ and began their promotions under the new name.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their first project under the rebrand was their performance at the music festival, Complex Con 2025, in Hong Kong on March 23. Despite the court hearing, the members pushed for their final independent activity, the Complex Con 2025 performance, and were granted permission by ADOR to participate in it. Following their performance, NewJeans also announced their hiatus, saying:

"It feels heavy to deliver this news. Today’s performance seems like it will be our last one for a while. We have decided to pause all activities for the time being in respect of the court’s verdict. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe it is a necessary one. We will be back, no matter what, after taking some time off to collect ourselves. We really want to greet you all with brighter smiles at that time."

Ad

In the speech, they also expressed their gratitude to all the fans who have been supporting the girls despite their rocky journey. On the other hand, following NewJeans' announcement of their hiatus, ADOR released a statement expressing that this decision was unilateral, and they thereby requested the members to contact the agency to discuss their future projects and activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More