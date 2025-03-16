“Even in silence” - Fans react as BTS’ SUGA re-enters Billboard Top 10 despite over a two-year hiatus from music

On March 13, 2025, Forbes reported that BTS’ SUGA is back on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. His track Moonlight has re-entered at No. 8 on the latest 10-position ranking. Min Yoongi has been off the music scene for over a year. Just like other BTS members, SUGA is also currently serving in the military.

His latest album, D-Day, came out in 2023 — two years ago now. His service has paused his solo releases, but ARMYs continue to revisit his existing discography.

Fans reacted to the Bangtan Boy's latest achievement, with one X user commenting:

"Even in silence.🤭 i miss him so much."

Moonlight originally debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the World Digital Song Sales chart years ago and has now reappeared for the second time. This week, it is the only comeback track on the 10-position chart. While the list includes three new entries, no other previously charted songs have returned.

The track debuted on SUGA’s 2020 mixtape D-2 as its opening song. It was later included in his April 2023 solo album D-Day under the name Agust D. However, it didn’t achieve major chart positions.

SUGA releases solo music under the name Agust D. However, he doesn't use this name when performing with BTS, which separates his solo work from his group projects. Fans continue to engage with the song's success.

"A king will be charting with or without a new release," a fan remarked.

"AgustD on top. That’s how you know he’s the king of longevity in music with so many recent releases this year but still getting mentioned," a user mentioned.

"Our star's shining everyday brighter," a person said.

More comments read:

"I'm so grateful that he's so loved! I hope he sees everything and always finds some comfort in it when he needs it. You all did so great again, ARMY! 🫶🫂," a netizen wrote.

"Yoongi deserves all the success coming his way. He worked so for it," a viewer noted.

"So fking proud of Yoongi!," a fan added.

BTS' SUGA’s Haegeum becomes first Korean rap song to hit 500M

On March 11, 2025, BTS’ SUGA made Spotify history. His song Haegeum became the first and only Korean rap and hip-hop track to surpass 500 million streams on the platform.

This is the first time in the past 10 years that a Korean rap song has hit this milestone. Released under his solo name Agust D, Haegeum dropped on April 21, 2023, as the lead single from his debut studio album D-DAY.

According to Spotify’s latest update, this marks SUGA’s first solo track to cross 500 million streams. It took one year and 10 months for Haegeum to reach this mark.

Meanwhile, Agust D’s Daechwita is close to the same milestone, with 384 million streams as of now.

On March 9, 2025, BTS’ SUGA turned 32. BigHit Music marked the occasion by sharing his eight new photos on Weverse. Fans welcomed the update since the rapper hadn’t posted on Instagram since August 2023.

