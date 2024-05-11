"Everyone says it is so fun" — South Korean actress Park Bo-young comments on the ongoing viral K-drama series, Lovely Runner

On Friday, May 10, the South Korean actress Park Bo-young updated her fans about her recent events and schedules in an Instagram livestream. One fan asked about her thoughts on the ongoing sensational K-drama series, Lovely Runner, which had the internet in a chokehold.

The actress replied that she hadn't started watching the series yet but several people and employees from her company she interacts with daily keep stating that Lovely Runner is an amazing series.

"Everyone says it’s so fun," replied Park Bo-young.

However, she has also been hearing that the series is quite addictive and that once someone starts watching it, it is hard to put it down and do other chores.

Park Bo-young added that she is scared of the same. As much as she's intrigued and motivated to watch Lovely Runner, Bo-young stated that she's worried that she won't get time to read her scripts or do her other chores.

Park Bo-young comments on the ongoing K-drama series starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, Lovely Runner

On May 10, the South Korean actress, Park Bo-young came live through her Instagram account, and one of the conversations she had with her fans revolved around the latest and ongoing K-drama series, Lovely Runner. One fan asked whether she was up to date with the series since everyone seemed to be watching the show.

However, Park Bo-young replied that she hadn't had time to watch it due to her busy schedule. Regardless, she's heard extremely positive comments and is motivated to watch the show when she gets the time. However, she's also scared that she might get too into the series and not have time to read her scripts since everyone's been addicted to it.

"I heard that you’re in trouble if you start watching Lovely Runner. I’ve yet to start it, but everyone has been telling me that if you start it, you will end up neglecting everything else. I really want to. Everyone says it’s so fun. Even my makeup artist told me to watch it today. But I can’t start it. What do I do? I’m afraid that if I start it, I won’t even look at my scripts."

Though the actress hadn't watched the series yet, fans found her commentary on the series' impact on her co-workers quite adorable.

On the other hand, Lovely Runner is a K-drama series starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The series is adapted from a web novel titled, Tomorrow's Best. It revolves around a woman who finds solace in a K-pop idol's music after being paralyzed by an accident. However, she's left hopeless after the death of the very same K-pop idol.

Here's when things take an interesting turn. The woman is taken back to the time when she and the K-pop idol were schoolmates. She takes this time travel as an opportunity to fix the fate of both her and the K-pop idol.