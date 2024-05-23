Fact Check: Was ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo mobbed in Brazil? Viral video debunked

On Wednesday, May 22, a netizen released a video of a person getting mobbed in Brazil and claimed that it was ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. Since the face of the person getting mobbed wasn't clearly visible, the rumors began to spread across the internet. Moreover, the idol is currently on his solo world tour, Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator, which is set to make stops in several countries.

Since the idol is set to perform in Sao Paulo on June 1, fans got convinced that it was Cha Eun-woo in the video, and he was getting mobbed by fans during his private schedules. Naturally, people also began to spread awareness about the issue and warned people to stray away from mobbing and crowding around the idol during his visit to Brazil.

As criticism towards those who allegedly mobbed the idol continued to surface on the internet, it was soon revealed that it wasn't Cha Eun-woo in the video. It was revealed that the person in the video was a Spanish influencer, Cry, who was mobbed during his entrance into a mall in Peru that showcased his collaboration with the fashion brand, Vans.

Spanish influencer Cry gets mistaken for ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo in a viral mob video filmed at a Peru mall entrance

Recently, a video of a person getting mobbed was virally passed around on the internet with attached claims that the person was ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. Many suspected that the person looked like the idol and since the video was filmed in Brazil, where the idol has upcoming schedules, the rumors gained further justifications to spread.

The video showcased a man in a pink sweater being mobbed in front of a mall. As the mob gets dangerously crowded, the person can be seen breaking away from the mob and entering a restaurant momentarily. Following the land of the video, Cha Eun-woo's fans immediately began criticizing the Brazilian crowd and also.

Expand Tweet

However, the rumors were soon put to rest when netizens clarified that it wasn't ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. It was rather a Spanish influencer named, Cry, @cry_thereal. The video was apparently shot a few weeks ago in front of a Peru mall that expected a visit from the influencer. Cry was scheduled to visit the mall to inaugurate his collaboration with Vans.

However, the fans who gathered to see him eventually began to form a dangerous mob. While the video was talked about with his fans, when it reached netizens outside his fandom, K-pop fans misunderstood him for Cha Eun-woo.

Regardless, the K-pop idol will be visiting Brazil very soon. It was also revealed that the idol sold out all tickets to his upcoming show in Brazil.

Expand Tweet

The idol's ongoing solo world tour holds a date in Sao Paulo on June 1 at Vibra Sao Paulo. The event is not just a concert that has the idol performing tracks from his recently released solo debut album, ENTITY, but also combines a fan meeting. This means that the idol also takes time in between the performances to interact with fans, answer their questions, play games, etc.