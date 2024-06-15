Fact Check: Was there a NewJeans' Super Shy OST in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3? Viral social media post debunked

Netflix rolled out the last four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 on June 13, 2024. Given that the show has carried a tradition of playing the latest popular songs in its Orchestral version, a similar instrumental was played as the two main characters, Penelope and Colin, started to slow dance.

This dance sequence was recreated and posted by a NewJeans fan on X. The original instrumental was changed into an Orchestral or Piano version of the NewJeans' Super Shy. This led to the speculation that the K-pop idol's song was part of the Netflix series. The user (@rkvjeans) stated in the caption:

"WHAT THEY PLAYED SUPER SHY IN BRIDGERTON????"

Expand Tweet

Trending

This was followed by another X post that had an edited screenshot of the show's playlist that featured NewJeans' track on the list. Soon after, netizens realized that the video was edited and that Super Shy didn't belong to Bridgerton Season 3's official playlist.

On the other hand, the original track played during Colin and Penelope's dance was Snow On The Beach by Artwood Quartet.

Did Bridgerton Season 3 hold NewJeans' Super Shy in its official playlist? Viral speculation debunked

Bridgerton was recently speculated to feature NewJeans' Super Shy on its official playlist. However, the netizens' claims were soon shut down as the original song by Artwood Quartet was discovered. With this, BTS' Dynamite still remains the only K-pop song to be on the official playlist of the historical romance drama.

Expand Tweet

Bridgerton is an American period drama that premiered in December 2020. The show is set during the Regency era of England and revolves around the life of the eight siblings in the Bridgerton family who attempt to find love. After two successful seasons, the show recently released its third installment.

The latest season premiered on May 16, 2024, dropping the first four episodes. The remaining four episodes were rolled out on June 13, 2024. The show brought Penelope and Colin's love story to the spotlight, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, NewJeans' Super Shy was also a song that ruled over the internet during its time of release. The song was unveiled as a part of the group's first EP, Get Up, in July 2023. Its catchy lyrics and addictive choreography caught the attention of many K-pop fans. It soon began to trending across social media platforms.

Since the song was heavily popularized even among the Western audiences, it led fans to believe the rumor that it was part of Bridgerton's playlist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback