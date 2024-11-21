Family by Choice episode 13-14 recap: Sanha and Juwon reconnect after 10 years, evolving from childhood family to lovers

The K-drama Family by Choice, directed by Kim Seung-ho, premiered on October 9, 2024, and is available for streaming on Rakuten Viki. This 16-episode series, starring Hwang In-youp, Jung Chae-yeon, Bae Hyun-sung, and Choi Won-young, is an adaptation of the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead.

The story centers on three teenagers, unrelated by blood, who form a family as they face life’s challenges together. After a difficult upbringing and years of separation, the trio reunites, confronting unresolved wounds from their past.

Hwang In-youp stars as Kim San-ha, a talented high school student with a mysterious background. Jung Chae-yeon plays Yoon Ju-won, a bright and optimistic character, while Bae Hyun-sung portrays Kang Hae-joon, completing the close-knit group in Family by Choice.

Family by Choice episode 13-14 recap: Hae-jun meets his mother

In Family by Choice episode 13, So-hyeon, Hae-jun's mother, kneels before Jung-jae, San-ha, and Ju-won and apologizes for not meeting Hae-jun. Ju-won comforts her and reassures her.

Back at San-ha's home, Jeong-hui is waiting. When he reaches, she asks him to go back to Seoul after a month. After watching So-hyeon care deeply about Hae-jun, San-ha finds the strength to stand up to his mother and refuses to go back.

Hae-jun finds insomnia pills in the morning while packing a bag for San-ha. Later, while helping Jung-jae with the restaurant, he pretends to be okay about his mother not visiting him and asks Jung-jae for some jujube tea for San-ha.

Ju-won worries about San-ha and asks if his mother is trying to take him back to Seoul. She assures him she will be fine if he decides to go, but he promises to stay. Meanwhile, Jung-jae asks Dae-wook to get a wife, and in response, he asks Jung-jae if he likes So-hyeon.

So-hee meets San-ha at the hospital to convince him to return to Seoul in this episode of Family by Choice. He tells her that Jeong-hui would heal better without him around to remind her of her wounds and asks her to take care of her.

In the evening, Jeong-hui shows up at San-ha's hospital. Ju-won, worried about San-ha, also comes to the hospital to check on him. Jeong-hui tries to convince San-ha to keep her with him for some days but Ju-won interferes and reminds her that Jeong-hui gave San-ha to her when she abandoned him in his childhood and takes him away. San-ha also asks her to go back to her hotel.

At home, Hae-jun is waiting for San-ha with the insomnia tablets he has found. He speaks about how much he loves his mother, and San-ha, touched by his words, tears up.

In the morning, Ju-won finds the two passed out after drinking and leaves by herself for lunch at Jung-jae's place. The two show up later. After dropping the two after lunch, San-ha goes to meet So-hyeon to speak with her. He tells her that he recently realized that Hae-jun was not abandoned the way he was, and he deserved to know about that.

The three plan a get-together at Hae-jun's apartment. While waiting for San-ha and Ju-won, Hae-jun goes to Ju-won's apartment to pick up some more beer. Meanwhile, San-ha and Ju-won enter and start kissing, oblivious of Hae-jun's presence. Hae-jun sees them and is shocked.

In episode 14 of Family by Choice, Hae-jun gets upset with the two of them, feeling abandoned again, and storms out. San-ha tries to console him but gets frustrated himself and comes back. In the morning, Hae-jun goes for a run. Worried about him, Dal goes to find him but hurts her leg and has to be taken to the hospital. Ju-won arrives, but Hae-jun still seems to be upset.

He decides to drive Dal back to her home and promises to be by his side even if he acts unreasonably. Ju-won decides to cook for Hae-jun and is successful in consoling him. Dae-wook decides to pay San-ha a visit and have a meal together at the hospital. Hui-ju, hoping for Hae-jun to show up, decides to tag along but Hae-jun does not come.

At night, Hae-jun shows up with a set of rules for San-ha to follow to get his approval to date Ju-won. San-ha finds it ridiculous and tears the paper, but upon Ju-won's request, he decides to ask for Hae-jun's approval, and Hae-jun complies.

In this episode of Family by Choice, Hae-jun sees his mother speaking to her lawyer and mistakes him as her partner. Hae-jun expresses his disappointment and leaves, promising never to be back. So-hyeon calls Jung-jae and informs him. Hae-jun decides to confide in Dal. Dal convinces him to speak to his mother and find out why she could not meet him.

Hae-jun meets So-hyeon the next day and learns about her situation and that Jung-jae is aware of it. He feels bad and cries. They then gather at Jung-jae's place to share a meal, and San-ha and Ju-won join them.

The next day, Hae-jun goes to the hospital to help Park Dal with her appointment for her injury. As Hui-ju shows up and tries to get Hae-jun to spend some time with her, Dal stands up for the two and stops Hui-ju from proceeding with her plan. She later confesses to Hae-jun and runs away embarrassed.

San-ha and Ju-won decide to seek approval from their fathers and meet up with them. They announce that they are dating, and here, episode 14 of Family by Choice comes to an end.

The next episode of Family by Choice is scheduled to air on November 27, 2024.

