Fan reported to face s*xual assault charges for attempted kiss on BTS' Jin at 'Free Hug' Event

On June 14, 2024, the South Korean social media outlet Newsis reported that a fan who allegedly attempted to kiss BTS' Jin during the free hug event would face s*xual assault charges. The incident occurred during the first session of the in-person FESTA event at the Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on July 13, 2024.

According to the report, Seoul Songpa Police Station confirmed receiving a civil complaint against the female fan for alleged violation of the S*xual Violence Punishment Act.

Seoul Songpa Police report (Image via X/@kbgcharts)

BTS fan A disclosed to Kookmin Shinmungo, a Korean newspaper, that they had filed a civil complaint against the female fan who attempted to kiss Jin. The police stated they would review the complaints to determine whether to conduct a formal investigation.

BTS Fan A upset over alleged forced kiss on Jin at Hug event

On June 14, 2024, BTS fan A explained their decision to file a civil complaint against the female fan who allegedly attempted to forcefully kiss BTS' Jin during a hug event. They stated they were upset about the unfortunate incident that happened to the idol as they often listened to BTS music and shared, as translated by Koreaboo:

"I saw reports that Jin was s*xually harassed at a hug event with 1000 fans. This made me so upset as someone who is a fan of BTS’s music. I am requesting that those who s*xually harassed Jin be fully investigated as per Article 11 of the S*xual Violent Criminal Act."

The hug event, which took place on June 13, 2024, was conducted as part of Jin's wish to spend time with ARMYs on the group's debut and to celebrate his official return from the military. The first session started at 3 pm KST, and videos from the event circulated on social media.

The videos featured multiple ARMYs calmly standing in a queue to hug the idol, who greeted, patted, and embraced the fans as they moved quickly. However, a clip from the event received backlash from online users when they found that a female fan in a white outfit allegedly tried to cross personal boundaries.

In the clip, as the musician hugged the female fan and began to release, she attempted to kiss him. However, due to her height, she could only reach his neck and kiss him there. The idol was shocked at the fan's misconduct and quickly pulled away his face to avoid the situation. However, the fans who saw the video were quick to notice the uncomfortable expression of the idol.

ARMYs accused her of s*xually assaulting the idol and started sending emails to BigHit Music to get her blacklisted from attending future events. They also speculated that she had misused the opportunity and expressed concern that, due to her embarrassing act, Jin might refrain from holding hug events in the future.

In recent news, the Moon singer has been discharged from the Army's Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, where he received a warm welcome from the six members of the group, including Kim Namjoon, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook.