Lovely Runner actress Jung Young-joo said playing the role of Byeon Woo-seok’s Mother-in-law in the drama reminded her of BTS member V in a recent interview. On June 5, actress Jung Young-joo, who played the role of Park Bok-soon, the lead character Im Sol's (Kim Hye-yoon) mother, sat for an interview with SPOTV News.

Byeon Woo-seok played the character of Ryu Sun-jae who was a top star in drama with thousands of fans across the country. Ryu Sun-jae officially started dating Im Sol in episode 16. Jung Young-joo was asked about how she felt acting as the Mother-in-law of Ryu Sun-jae, a famous personality who was a crush of many people.

Jung Young-joo stated it was as if his son-in-law was BTS’ V, given his charismatic aura and immense popularity.

She said,

“At first I felt like my son-in-law was BTS's V.”

Lovely Runner actress Jung Young-joo mentions BTS’ V and RM while talking about playing the role of Byeon Woo-seok’s Mother-in-law

Lovely Runner aired between April 8 and May 28, 2024, with fans praising the drama series on social media for its gripping plotline, actors’ performance, and more. The show is adapted from the webtoon known by the name Tomorrow's Best illustrated by author Doong Doong.

Yoon Jong-ho and Kim Tae-yeop directed the drama, while screenwriter Lee Si-eun, known for True Beauty, was in charge of the writing of Lovely Runner.

The show offers scenes involving Im Sol's mother Park Bok-soon and Ryu Sun-jae that fans find comical. Jung Young-joo mentioned BTS’ leader RM alongside V while sharing her thoughts on playing Byeon Woo-seok’s Mother-in-law.

In the interview, she referred to the scene where Ryu Sun-jae officially introduced himself as Im Sol's boyfriend in the last episode. Ryu Sun-jae did his best to impress Park Bok-soon by bringing fruits and greeting him formally. However, she was already excited to see a popular figure as her son-in-law.

She said (translated by kdramaverse on X),

“In the last episode it felt like RM or V had come to my house. Star Ryu Sunjae gave me a fruit basket & called me 'mother'. I was really happy that my daughter was showing off (Sun-jae is her bf). I felt a sense of pride (she said with satisfaction).”

Lovely Runner's cast and crew members go on a special trip to Phuket after the show's immense success

Lovely Runner's last episode made a significant record for the show by receiving an average of 5.8 percent viewership ratings nationwide according to Nielsen Korea. The time slip drama witnessed 1.6 billion minutes of total viewing time, which is a combination of the show’s TV broadcast on the tvN channel and the OTT release on TVING.

According to Hangkyung's report on June 4, Lovely Runner's cast and crew team are planning to visit Phuket, Thailand as a reward trip given the wild success of the show. The production company CJ ENM confirmed the news through an official statement.

“The drama's actors and staff are going on a reward vacation to Phuket.”

Notably, it is not known how many cast members will go on the trip to Phuket. The production company stated that they were coordinating with the actors to match the schedule for this trip.

Lovely Runner is available on TVING in South Korea, and on Viki and Viu in limited regions internationally.