Transit Love seasons 1-3 cast to reunite for the spin-off show Transit Love: Another Beginning

TVING’s widely celebrated reality dating series Transit Love is set to captivate fans anew with a spin-off, Transit Love: Another Beginning. The show, scheduled for release in early 2025, will bring cast members from seasons 1, 2, and 3 together for a fresh take on exploring past relationships and forming new connections.

Directed by Younghwa Kim and Seunghwan Lee, Transit Love: Another Beginning will follow the participants as they embark on a shared journey, revisiting emotions and bonds that captivated viewers in previous seasons. The spin-off aims to expand the series’ universe while delivering a unique mix of nostalgia and new chemistry among fan-favorite contestants.

What to Expect from TVING’s Transit Love: Another Beginning

Transit Love: Another Beginning will showcase cast members from all three seasons coming together for a trip, where their dynamics will evolve in unexpected ways. Viewers can look forward to rekindled friendships, unresolved tensions, and perhaps even new sparks among the former contestants.

“We plan to focus on creating IPs that can lead trends and form a K-content fandom with fresh stories based on Korean sentiment. We will write a new hit formula for K-content with differentiated original content that contains Tving’s own identity,” a Tving official said.

The spin-off is part of TVING’s broader strategy to diversify its popular intellectual properties (IPs) through spin-offs and cross-genre content. With the fourth season and its spin-off, TVING is developing various projects to cater to varied tastes, including sports, drama, and animation.

Highlights include Strongest Baseball Spin-off, Tale of the Nine-Tailed: The Beginning of Romance, and Wonkyung. Other originals in the lineup include Shark: The Storm, a follow-up to Shark: The Beginning; Study Group, an action-packed college drama based on a webtoon; and A Week Before I Die, a youth fantasy romance.

TVING will also delve into documentaries and animations, with titles like Life Line, a poignant story of firefighters, and Nanolist, an SF action animation based on the webtoon of the same name.

More about Transit Love

Launched in 2021, Transit Love quickly became a phenomenon, setting a new standard for reality dating shows. The series revolves around ex-couples who come together to reflect on their previous relationships, navigate unresolved feelings, and explore new romantic possibilities.

Its authentic portrayal of emotional dilemmas between former and potential partners has struck a chord with audiences, elevating it to the status of TVING’s flagship reality program.

According to the production team, the concept was born from curiosity about how the participants, who left strong impressions with their candid struggles, would interact if brought together again.

The reality show’s success is reflected in its immense popularity. Season 2 became TVING’s most talked-about show, achieving the highest cumulative number of paid subscribers, while season 3 garnered 300 million clip views during its airing period. The widely popular Korean dating show concluded its third season run with its 20th and final episode, which aired on TVING on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The spin-off is scheduled to air in early 2025.

