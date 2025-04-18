Five members of LOONA partially win lawsuit against Blockberry Creative regarding exclusive contract

On April 17, 2025, South Korean outlet Edaily reported that five LOONA members—Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Gowon, and Olivia Hye—partially won a lawsuit against Blockberry Creative over their exclusive contracts. The Seoul Northern District Court, led by Judge Cho Seung-woo, ruled that the contracts were legally invalid and terminated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, LOONA members, including Ha-seul, Yeo-jin, Eve, Gowon, and Olivia-hye, appealed in June 2023. Following the appeal, they received a ruling to uphold the injunction and subsequently filed a lawsuit in August for the confirmation of the termination of their exclusive contract with The Black Label.

The nine members of LOONA stated that the mutual trust between Blockberry Creative and them was broken

Earlier, the nine members, excluding Hyun-jin and Bibi, claimed that the mutual trust they shared with Blackberry Creative was broken. They mentioned that it was the backbone of their exclusive contracts with the agency. However, it ceased to exist to the point where it was hard for smooth management work and entertainment activities to be done simultaneously. They added:

Ad

"The relationship of trust between them, which is the premise of the contract has collapsed to the point where it is difficult to expect management work and entertainment activities based on cooperation."

Subsequently, they went on to apply for an injunction against the agency to terminate the validity of their exclusive contracts with them. In January 2023, the four members, including Hee-jin, Kim Lip, Jin-sol, and Choerry, won the lawsuit. However, the other five members, including Ha-seul, Yeojin, Eve, Gowon, and Olivia Hye, were defeated in January 2023 due to changes and alterations in their past contracts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unversed, the band featured twelve members, including Hee-jin, Hyun-jin, Ha-seul, Yeo-jin, Vivi, Kim-lip, Jin-soul, Choerry, Chuu, Yves, Gowon, and Hye-ju. They made their official debut on August 19, 2018, at their concert Loona Debut Concert.

At the time, they released a mini album [++] on August 20, 2018. It featured six tracks, including ++, Hi High, favOriTe, Heat, Perfect Love, and Stylish.

The South Korean group has an impressive discography, including Luminous, Flip That, [12:00], [&], [#], PTT (Paint The Town), 365, favOriTe, Orbit.10, and other records. The band featured three sub-units, namely, LOONA 1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More