Ji Chang-wook reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama Twelve alongside Ma Dong-seok

On April 9, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Hallyu actor Ji Chang-wook is in talks to star in the upcoming drama Twelve alongside veteran artist Ma Dong-seok. He received the script for the new series and positively considered it.

The outlet reported in 2023 that Ma Dong-seok would appear as the leading protagonist for the upcoming series Twelve. The drama will be looked after by veteran producer Ko Seong-mok, known for projects including Pain, Neighbors, The Phone, Wolf Hunt, Transformation, Devils, and others.

Ji Chang-wook might depict the challenges faced by a superhero if he accepts casting offer for Twelve

Twelve, also known as Teuwelbeu, is an upcoming superhero drama that will showcase the struggles and challenges faced by the Dauntless people (aka heroes) while saving innocent people. It will depict the stories of a group of heroes protecting the Korean peninsula from unknown and dangerous evil spirits. With a diverse range of abilities and qualities, they will eliminate unwanted spirits.

If Ji Chang-wook and actor Ma Dong-seok accept the casting offer for the upcoming thrill drama, they will chronicle the characters of Taesan and a hero, respectively. While Ma Dong-seok will play the role of the leader of the heroes, Taesan, the details regarding Ji Chang-wook's character are not revealed. However, he was reportedly offered the role of one of the heroes who would provide protection to the Korean Peninsula with Taesan.

This will be the first-ever superhero genre project by Ji Chang-wook, and fans have high hopes that he will accept the casting offer. The K-drama fan community is excited to see what kind of synergy Ji Chang-wook and Ma Dong-seok will unravel on the screen. They are waiting to see the duo in full-fledged action roles.

The upcoming series Twelve is currently in discussion to be broadcast through global OTT platforms. However, no confirmation regarding the information has been provided by the outlet.

In recent news, Ma Dong-seok's agency, Big Punch Entertainment, announced on April 8, 2024, that he would have his wedding in Seoul in May. The veteran actor will marry Ye Jung-hwa, whom he has been dating since 2016. They officially registered their marriage in 2021. However, due to COVID restrictions, they could not hold a wedding ceremony. The actor is also set to interact with fans for his upcoming film, The Roundup Punishment, on April 24, 2024.

Ji Chang-wook recently wrapped up the slice-of-life and JTBC drama Welcome to Samdalri in January 2024 and was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series Gangnam B-Side, Queen Woo, Mr. Right, and others. Meanwhile, his film, Revolver, is set to hit theaters soon in South Korea. He will also appear in the upcoming PD's new entertainment show, My Name is Gabriel.

More information about Ji Chang-wook and Ma Dong-seok

The South Korean actor and singer Ji Chang-wook was born on July 5, 1987, and is currently 36 years old. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2006 and has starred in a number of projects. He graduated from Dankook University and enlisted for his mandatory military service on August 14, 2017, and was discharged on April 27, 2019. He began his acting career in music theater and debuted onscreen in the 2006 film Days.

The idol has been featured in a series of projects, including My Too Perfect Sons, Warrior Baek Dong Soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Melting Me Softly, The Sound of Mahic, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic, The Worst of Evil, and others. He has starred in films such as Fabricated City, Hard Hit, and others.

He recently parted ways with his previous agency, Glorious Entertainment, in May 2023. He is currently under Spring Company, which was established by his longtime manager.

The 53-year-old actor, Ma Dong-seok, is a South Korean-born American actor. He is best known for appearing in the hit film Train to Busan and has been active in the entertainment industry since 2005. He is currently under Big Punch Entertainment, and his Westernized real name is Don Lee. The actor graduated from Columbus State Community College and started his acting career in South Korea.

Ma Dong-seok debuted in Hollywood in 2021 with the movie Eternals. The actor has been featured in several films, including The Outlaws, Derailed, Familyhood, Love 911, Perfect Game, The Bros, Champion, Badland Hunters, Ordinary People, and others.

The upcoming series Twelve is expected to release by the end of 2024.