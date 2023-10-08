"THEY ALL DESERVED IT": Fans rejoice as Disney+ Moving bags six awards at the 2023 Asian Content Awards & Global OTT Awards

On October 8, 2023, the smash hit K-Drama Moving bagged six awards at the Asian Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023, which took place at BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea, garnering praise from K-drama fans worldwide.

The 20-episode drama Moving delves into the supernatural abilities of its protagonists, including self-healing, flying, immense muscle strength, keen hearing, and more. The drama explores how children living in the present must bear the burden of their parents' secret past, where they served as secret agents and fulfilled national duties.

The drama was nominated in six categories, and succeeded in winning all the awards in those categories, showcasing its influence on the Asian audience. Fans took to social media to congratulate the Disney+ Moving cast for their remarkable achievement.

Fans congratulating fantasy drama for its recent win (Image via kdramatweets/X)

"Clean Sweep": K-drama fans are proud of Moving's latest feat

The K-drama Moving won six major awards at the 2023 Asian Content Awards & Global OTT Awards, which are as follows:

Best Writer: Kang Full Best Lead Actor: Ryu Seung-ryong Best Newcomer Actor: Lee Jung-ha Best Newcomer Actress: Go Youn-jung Best Creative Best Visual Effects

Ryu Seung-ryong won the Best Lead Actor award for his role as an ex-gangster named Jang Ju-won, who later becomes a secret agent for NIS before leaving everything behind for his daughter to lead a peaceful life with self-healing and supernatural abilities, fans continuously praised the actor and and that he deserved the award perfectly, and that nobody could have played the role better than him.

Furthermore, the Best Newcomer actor and Best Newcomer actress awards went to Lee Jung-ha (who played Kim Bong-seok) and Go Youn-jung (who played Jang Hui-soo), portraying children with supernatural strength, flying abilities, and healing powers inherited from their parents. The duo's romantic storyline in the drama also entertained fans.

Last but not least, Kang Full is being praised for its intriguing storytelling, and fans just can't get enough of the Moving cast winning big at the aforementioned event.

Ryu Seung-ryong, Kang Full, and rising actor Lee Jung-ha were present to receive the awards at the Asian Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, while Go Youn-jung could not attend the show, apparently due to her schedule.

Needless to say, the drama has been gaining worldwide recognition as it became the most-watched Korean Disney+ series on the streaming platform and also on Hulu in the United States. Every regular K-drama fan is occupied and praising the show for its ultimate creativity, hoping for a second season as well.

Other dramas that won big at the Asian Contents Awards include Scoop, which won the Best Asian TV series award; Physical 100 and Let's Feast Vietnam, which won Best Reality and Variety awards; and TVING for New Technology Awards.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Jun and Buffy Chen won the Rising Star of the Year Award at the aforementioned event, while One Day Off, TVING's EXchange 2, and Transit Love 2 snagged the Creative Beyond Border award. Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 1 took home the Best OTT Original Award at the aforementioned awards.

Currently, K-drama fans are eagerly hoping for the renewal of Moving for a second season.