From IU to Kim Seon-ho: Inside the star-studded ‘Yadang: The Snitch’ VIP premiere

On Tuesday, April 15, the VIP premiere of the upcoming South Korean film Yadang: The Snitch was held, and several celebrities were spotted at the event. The action-filled crime mystery movie is set for release on April 16, starring Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-joon, and more. However, the release date for Indonesia is set for April 23, and for the USA, it's April 25.
To support the cast and crew members and cheer for the much-awaited release, many known figures, from K-pop idols to K-drama actors, graced the red carpet. Some of the attendees included IU, Close Your Eyes, Kim Seon-ho, Rowoon, Kim Young-dae, Park Sung-hoon, Kim Go-eun, and more. The following article will unveil the full list of star-studded attendees at the Yadang: The Snitch VIP premiere.
All celebrities that attended Yadang: The Snitch VIP Premiere
The upcoming film Yadang: The Snitch invited several familiar faces from the industry for its premiere. While many were elated to see South Korean actors at the event, such as Go Youn-jung, Kwon Nara, Park Ji-hoon, etc., they were also pleasantly surprised by the unexpected celebrities at the event.
One notable highlight was the presence of the K-pop group Close Your Eyes, formed through the reality survival show Project 7. This marks the group's first public event as a group following their debut on April 2. Additionally, the contestants from the reality dating show, Singles Inferno 4, were also present to show their support for the movie.
Here's a list of all the celebrities spotted at the VIP premiere of the upcoming South Korean film Yadang: The Snitch:
- IU
- Kim Seon-ho
- Rowoon
- Kim Young-dae
- Park Sung-hoon
- Kim Go-eun
- Lee Min-ho
- Ha Ji-won
- Lee Si-an
- Kim Min-seol
- Kim Hye-jin
- Ahn Bo-hyun
- Close Your Eyes
- Kwon Nara
- Lee Yubi
- Kang You-seok
- Park Jung-hoon
- Hyeri
- Uhm Tae-woong
- Kwon Chae-won
- Park Ji-hoon
- Go Youn-jung
On the other hand, Yadang: The Snitch is an action-based crime mystery film starring Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-joon, Chae Won-bin, Ryu Kyung-soo, Kang Ji-woon, Yoo Sung-joo, Jo Wan-ki, Sung-hoon, and Lee Han-wi. Directed by Hwang Byung-kook, who is not only a director and screenwriter but also an actor featured in series like Love in Contract, Tracer, etc.
The story centers around the drug underworld, which the law enforcement agencies of South Korea are trying to uncover. As they hunt for more information regarding the same, some insiders, called Yadang, from this underworld secretly feed information about the drug scene in South Korea to the prosecution and the police. The issue elevates when a new drug begins to circulate in the market.
When it is uncovered that the drug was introduced through a party organized by a powerful set of second-generation VIPs, the case thickens as all the involved people get entangled in the dangerous conspiracy of the drug underworld. Therefore, the movie highlights the triangular relationship in the drug-crime scene in South Korea between the police, the prosecutors, and the snitches.
The movie also goes by other names, such as Opposition or simply Yadang. Given the synopsis and the promising cast, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting the commercial release of the film.