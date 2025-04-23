From Sul kyung-gyu to Ryu Jun-yeol: List of stars on C-JeS Studios roaster explored amid actors' management business shutdown

On Wednesday, April 23, the South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that C-JeS Studios is reorganizing its acting management business. An official from the agency reported to Xports News that they are going through a reorganization at the moment, and are focusing more on the core business, such as creating content, albums, and productions.

The official further expressed that the reorganization is also to avoid all forms of unnecessary costs. Therefore, they are opting out of their acting management business. This decision made by C-JeS Studios is also expected to affect over 30 actors who are housed under the agency. Some of these actors include Ryu Jun-yeol, Oh Dal-su, Moon So-ri, Jo Sung-ha, Ra Mi-ran, and more.

Here's what the official stated to the South Korean media outlet, Xports News:

"We are currently focusing on our core businesses centered on content, albums, and production, and are in the process of improving our constitution and streamlining our structural efficiency by reorganizing unnecessary cost structures.

The official from the agency continued,

This is a strategic adjustment process for future growth, and our sound content investment and production capabilities are being maintained the same as before. Preemptive investment and production of drama/entertainment/music content are proceeding without a hitch."

The official ended the statement by reiterating the agency's current focus on contributing to the entertainment industry.

"We are in the process of further strengthening business efficiency and profitability through structural improvements. It is true that we are taking steps to reorganize our actor management business accordingly. C-JeS Studio will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth within the entertainment industry in the future."

From Sul kyung-gyu to Ryu Jun-yeol: List of stars housed under C-JeS Studios

C-JeS Studios is a South Korean entertainment company established in 2009. While it was initially known by its name, C-JeS Entertainment, it switched to C-JeS Studios in April 2023 in order to expand its business portfolio. The expansion was to improve the agency from being just a management business to focusing on video content and music production.

Moreover, according to the South Korean media outlet, Korea JoongAng Daily, the agency's management business has been seeing deteriorating profits over the years, thereby leading it to decide to close its acting management business. Here is the list of actors housed at C-JeS Studios, who are expected to be affected by the recent changes in the agency:

Chae Shi-ra

Jo Sung-ha

Moon So-ri

Oh Dal-su

Oh Ha-nee

Park Byung-eun

Park Sung-woong

Ra Mi-ran

Ryu Jun-yeol

Song Il-gook

Sul Kyung-gu

Uhm Ji-won

Teo Yoo Shin

Eun-jung

Jung Suk-won

Jung Yun-ha

Kim Ye-eun

Hong Seung-hee

Ko Deok-won

Jung Jung-ho

Additionally, the agency also holds the director Hur Jin-ho and the entertainer Kim Shin-young. Music-wise, the company holds soloist Crucial Star and two groups, Noel and WHIB.

On the other hand, this recent decision by C-jes Studios is followed only three months after a similar decision made by YG Entertainment, where they shut down their actors' management division.

