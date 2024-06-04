7 admirable K-Pop idols x Korean actor friendships: Taehyung x Wooga Squad and more explored

K-pop idols and Korean celebrities have gained immense popularity around the world in recent years, putting South Korea's music and entertainment industry in an era of perpetual boom.

When it comes to their favorite celebrities and heroes, fans are very interested in everything, from their careers to their personal lives, including their relationships and friendships.

K-pop idols often develop close friendships with other members of their musical groups and artists, while Korean actors often become friends while filming their TV shows and movies. Yet fans have seen strong friendships between some Korean actors and K-pop idols, such as IU and Kim Soo Hyun or Taehyung x Wooga Squad.

7 admirable K-Pop idols x Korean actor friendships

Presented here are seven admirable friendships among Korean actors and K-pop idols.

BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) and Wooga Squad

SHINee's Key and Girls Generation's Taeyeon

Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's MinGyu

Yoo In-na and IU

Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo

IU and Kim Soo Hyun

Yeo Jin Goo and BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) and Wooga Squad

Kim Taehyung and his Wooga Squad (Image via Instagram/@bn_sj2013)

Kim Taehyung, better known as V, is quite extroverted and has many friends in the South Korean entertainment world. His acting debut was in the 2016 Korean drama Hwarang, and after that, he established the Wooga Squad. Members of the squad are Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

Park Seo Joon is an A-list actor recognized for acting in prominent K-dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class. The talented actor Choi Woo-shik, who won an Oscar for his performance in Parasite, became famous all over the world.

Yet another notable actor from the world of Korean dramas, Park Hyung Sik, is known for his roles in beloved series like Strong Girl Bong-soon and Happiness. Known for his music and relationship with the squad, Peakboy is the lone K-Pop idol in the gang, joining V. On several occasions, Taeyung shares pictures with his Wooga squad.

SHINee's Key and Girls Generation's Taeyeon

SHINee’s Key and Girls’ Generation’s TaeYeon (Image via Instagram/@bumkyek)

SHINee's Key demonstrated that his relationship with Taeyeon of Girls' Generation is the most innocent and genuine one. Beyond their common ground in the music industry, Key of SHINee and TaeYeon of Girls' Generation have a strong relationship. In 2021, these two SM Entertainment K-Pop idols released a collaboration song called 'Hate That.'

Because of their closeness, Taeyeon even paid Key a visit while he was in the military. Additionally, they have been seen showing their support for each other at different events.

Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Mingyu, Jungkook, and Cha Eun Woo having dinner together (Image via Instagram/@min9yu_k)

Next on the list of beloved K-Pop idols and Korean actor friendships is Cha Eun Woo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Mingyu discussed his friendship with Cha Eun Woo on the January 2019 episode of the Happy Together chat show, which aired on KBS 2TV. He asserted that he had encountered him frequently during his broadcasts.

Mingyu elaborated by saying that he and Cha Eun Woo became close companions because they were born in 1997, the same year. Because Cha Eun Woo's dorm was so close to Mingyu's, he made an effort to see him quite a bit. Now, they often share moments and photos together.

Yoo In-na and IU

IU and Yoo In-na Singer-songwriter and actress IU and actress Yoo In-na share a close friendship. Collaboration on the Korean drama "You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin" is only one example of how they've supported one another's professional journeys. IU and Yoo In Na, former co-stars on the 2010 variety program Hereos and longtime friends and mutual supporters, have been through thick and thin.

Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo

Fans are aware of Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo's close friendship. The moniker "'97 liners" best describes the two because their birth years are 1997. No matter the setting—a casual meal or a dancing challenge—fans go wild anytime they see the two of them together.

Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO and Jungkook of BTS did a cute "Seven" dance challenge together. On October 22, 2023, Jungkook shared a lighthearted video on TikTok featuring himself and Cha Eun Woo dancing to Jungkook's popular solo song "Seven" in his home.

IU and Kim Soo Hyun

IU and Kim Soo Hyun share often share their moments together (Image via Instagram/@soohyun_k216)

IU is not only a K-pop idol but also a famed Korean actress. She has a long history with Kim Soo Hyun. They were in the 2011 drama Dream High and the 2015 drama The Producers, both of which featured them.

Kim Soo Hyun even dropped by the set of IU's Korean drama Hotel del Luna and made a memorable cameo appearance. As a form of mutual support for their respective ventures, they regularly exchange food trucks.

Yeo Jin Goo and BTS’ Jungkook

During an interview with Herald Pop in November 2022, Yeo Jin Goo discussed how he became friends with Jungkook of BTS. The actor mentioned that he and Jungkook share a common acquaintance from their soccer days. Given their same age, he was taken aback when he suddenly crossed paths with Jungkook via that common acquaintance.

He went on to say that the fact that Yeo Jin Goo and Jungkook were both born in 1997 was a happy coincidence that brought them closer together. BTS' K-Pop idol even sent a coffee truck to Yeo Jin Goo's movie set.

These are some of the Korean actors and K-pop idol friendships that are admired by their fans. These stars show their affection for their friends by sending food trucks, dancing with them, or just spending time together.