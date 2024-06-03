10 Best BTS lyrics quotes upon self-love from popular songs 

BTS lyrics quote on self-love is quite popular. The Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) debuted in 2013 and has since become the most popular boy band globally, with numerous awards, including Grammy nominations and American Music Awards.

BTS's unique motto of self-love is a central theme in their music. Songs like Answer: Love Myself and Epiphany emphasize the importance of loving oneself, accepting imperfections, and prioritizing personal well-being.

The lyrics of their songs encourage following dreams despite societal obstacles. Beyond their music, BTS promotes social messages and mental health awareness. BTS's commitment to self-love, meaningful lyrics, and social advocacy has made a significant positive impact worldwide.

Some of the BTS lyrics quotes that promote self-love

During the hard times, one might lose hope. Also, self-doubt can cause disturbances in life, and one needs inspiration to keep the pace of life. So, here are some of the BTS lyric quotes that might inspire people.

1) " I'm the one I should love" - From Epiphany

This BTS lyrics quote from Epiphany, sung by Jin, is a heartfelt ballad about self-discovery and self-worth. The song depicts a smooth transformation from self-neglect to self-acceptance, highlighted by the realization that one must love and value oneself.

Through these lines, the song accentuates more on self-love,

"I may be a bit blunt, I may lack some things, I may not have that shy glow around me. But this is me. My arms, my legs, my heart, my soul."

2) "It’s okay to believe, the Magic Shop will comfort you" - From Magic Shop

Jungkook's Magic Shop was created with BTS fans in mind. This BTS lyrics quote aims to comfort them during struggles and pain. The song introduces a metaphorical place called the "Magic Shop," where fans can find the love and support from BTS.

3) " Take my hands now, You are the cause of my euphoria" - From Euphoria

Jungkook's solo track Euphoria is a feel-good song about new beginnings and the uncertainties of youth. These BTS lyrics reassure listeners that they are not alone in their struggles and that everyone is trying to navigate life together.

4) " It's alright, only I am my own salvation" - From I'm Fine

BTS's I'm Fine is a powerful anthem celebrating resilience and self-assurance. Repeated affirmations of "I'm fine" serve as mantras of inner strength, encouraging listeners to let go of past pain and embrace the present.

5) "I'm diamond, you know I glow up" - From Dynamite

Jungkook's uplifting intro in Dynamite is a song designed to lift spirits. Throughout the whole song, the Bangtan boys offer positive energy, love, hope, and purity to their fans to deal with difficult times.

6) "Even all the scars from your mistakes make up your constellation" - From Answer: Love Myself

The song Answer: Love Myself is filled with a lot of BTS lyrics and quotes, depicting self-love. The song delves into the struggles and journey of self-love, especially amidst challenges like self-doubt, depression, and anxiety. Key lyrics highlight the harsh self-standards people set and the comparisons they make, emphasizing that everyone is unique and valuable.

7) "To lose your path is the way to find that path" - From Lost

The BTS lyrics quote from the track Lost is written metaphorically, filled with symbolism and allusions. The song accentuates the uncertainties of adulthood and compares it with the freedom of childhood. The irony in Lost is that, despite its title, the song reassures listeners that they will always find their path and remain true to themselves.

8) "We must believe only in ourselves" - From Love Maze

The BTS lyrics quote from Love Maze metaphorically explores the complexities and challenges of love, comparing it to navigating a maze. The lyrics convey feelings of being trapped and exhausted by choices and uncertainties in a relationship.

9) "Don't ever be scared, whatever people say, you're okay" - From 21st Century Girls

21st Century Girls by BTS is an empowering anthem for women, encouraging them to embrace their worth and reject societal pressures. This BTS lyrics blend Korean and English to convey messages of self-confidence and strength. It reassures women of their perfection and worth, urging them to work hard and shine brightly.

10) "Even if you’re not perfect, you’re a limited edition" - From Do You RM

RM's solo song "Do You" challenges societal norms and pressures, advocating for individuality and self-expression. The song urges listeners to be true to themselves rather than conform to external expectations.

These are some of the BTS lyrics, which can be used as quotes to improve self-love, authenticity and empowerment. Their lyrics and actions, including their collaboration with UNICEF and speeches at global platforms, consistently emphasize the importance of self-acceptance and resilience. BTS's dedication to these themes has inspired and positively impacted millions of fans worldwide, fostering a community that values self-love and personal growth.

