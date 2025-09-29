  • home icon
  • G-Dragon allegedly displays support for American president Donald Trump through Instagram

G-Dragon allegedly displays support for American president Donald Trump through Instagram

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Sep 29, 2025 18:00 GMT
The Signal - Photocall - Source: Getty
G-Dragon of BIGBANG attends the photocall for a promotional event for The Signal (Image via Getty)

On September 26, 2025, BIGBANG's G-Dragon was found to have liked multiple Instagram posts showing support for American President Trump, which quickly drew controversy. After noticing this, one fan captured screenshots of three such posts and shared them on X, sparking an online debate.

These posts reportedly shed light on certain aspects of Trump's politics during his time when he was not the president, as well as content related to his son, Barron Trump. Given Trump's global reputation as a highly controversial figure due to his policies, many fans felt that the idol's actions were inappropriate and disrespectful.

Hence, the reactions were not one-sided. While critics argued the posts were political, others countered that they weren’t particularly political at all and that the backlash may have been blown out of proportion. Meanwhile, some longtime fans stepped in to remind people of G-Dragon’s known habit of “mass-liking” posts on social media, suggesting this could have simply been just another example of that.

G-Dragon's Singapore exhibition to be held in October

In 2006, the group BIGBANG debuted, with G-Dragon appointed as its leader. The group went on to become one of the most influential K-pop groups in history.

Most recently, in August of this year, BIGBANG marked their 19th anniversary. While no official celebration was held, G-Dragon and Taeyang joined bandmate Daesung on his YouTube channel for a special anniversary video.

The group is also gearing up for a milestone celebration in 2026, which will be their 20th anniversary. To mark this occasion, BIGBANG will headline one of the world's biggest music festivals, Coachella, in California on April 12 and 19. For both the group and their supporters, this event promises to be a celebration of two decades in the industry.

On a personal note, the idol made his solo return in 2025 with a new album, Übermensch, as well as a world tour. The tour began in March and will go on till December of this year. Apart from music, he has expanded with the Übermensch exhibition, inspired by his latest album and tour. The exhibition will be hosted at Singapore’s iconic Changi Airport Jewel from October 1 to 13.

With both group activities and solo projects running simultaneously, fans are thrilled that the star continues to stay active and share new projects.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Edited by Shubham Soni
